Shenzhen, China. 22 December 2021 – ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that it, together with the Sichuan Branch of China Mobile and Dahantricom Corporation, has officially rolled out “Panda’s Coming”, the 5G Messaging application. The application has been put into use by Deyang Management Branch of the National Panda Park. At the debut of the application, ZTE donated a batch of 5G smart terminals to the park’s panda patrol team for their routine maintenance.

5G Messaging, based on mobile phone numbers, does not need to be downloaded or registered by users, which bring new man-machine interaction modes. As a 5G Messaging application, “Panda’s Coming” has made full use of the advantages of 5G Messaging, including strong reach capability, high efficiency and wide traffic. The application, in the aspects such as forest maintenance, public participation in panda protection interaction, and digital operation, can facilitate panda-represented biodiversity protection and habitat sustainable development, bringing ecological protection and Chinese culture to all over the world.

First, forest maintenance is more efficient. Through the “forest protection” function of 5G Messaging, forest rangers can implement daily tasks, such as sending panda monitoring data in real time, making patrol and check-in, and raising alarms, improving the patrol efficiency and reducing their work intensity.

Second, public interaction is more convenient. Users can participate in online interaction related to panda protection through the SMS interface of their mobile phones, such as panda-related knowledge introduction, live panda broadcasting, and gaming interaction. This can help raise more people’s attention to the biodiversity protection, and further expand the information communication channel and cultural influence for the panda protection.

Third, park operation is more intelligent. 5G Messaging is interconnected with pilot breeding research bases to explore ecotourism in open tourist areas and create new modes of publicity and education. Besides, it interconnects with visitor services and operator label data, and provides intelligent tour guides, including capacity estimation, visit appointment, route planning, voice explanation, and other interactive experiences. Later, it will be widely used in national panda parks to better play its functions of scientific research, education, and recreation, achieve digital innovation, and further explore the natural and cultural value of national parks.

“The purpose of establishing such a national park is to strengthen the biodiversity protection of pandas and their umbrella species. New communication technologies and equipment are in urgent need to help manage the patrol team scientifically,” says, Zhao Weihong, deputy director of Deyang Management Bureau of the National Panda Park. “5G Messaging provides the simplest and most convenient communication technologies. It can greatly improve the digital patrol and self-service capabilities of patrol crew.”

“The key to the development of 5G Messaging lies in the construction of an ecosystem. As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE not only has built commercial 5G Messaging networks for operators, but also acts as promoting the construction of a 5G Messaging ecosystem. Together with China Mobile and other partners, ZTE will continue to empower more biodiversity protection in Northeast Asia, build a harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature, and a coordinated partnership between environment and economy,” emphasized Wang Quan, vice president of ZTE.

For a long time, the Sichuan Branch of China Mobile has been working to build a superb network to accelerate the development of Sichuan Province. At present, the 5G networks of China Mobile has taken the lead in continuously covering all the main urban areas of the whole province. Furthermore, it has been focusing on building the new information service systems based on “5G+ CFN + AaaS”.

To date, biodiversity makes the earth full of vigor and vitality and lays the foundation for human survival and development. The new-generation communication technologies, represented by 5G Messaging, will have been playing an important role in promoting ecological civilisation construction and protecting the earth’s biodiversity, boosting the high-quality development of the society.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus