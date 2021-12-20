Milan. 20 December 2021 – Prysmian Group, provider of energy and telecom cable systems industry, has extended its Sirocco Extreme range of microduct cables to include its latest 576f cable. Sirocco Extreme cables provide world record diameters and fibre densities for blown microduct cables.

The new cable boasts 576 fibres in a diameter of 8.2mm, providing a fibre density of 10.9 fibres per mm2, and can be installed into a 10mm duct. Sirocco Extreme microduct cables utilise Prysmian’s BendBrightXS 180µm single-mode (ITU-T G.657.D, G.657.A2) bend insensitive fibre fully compatible for splicing with any standard fibre, offering a truly future-proof solution that is prepared for evolved systems.

“Bend-insensitive fibre optic cables are a crucial part of the world’s shift towards flexible and reliable connectivity,” says, Ian Griffiths, director R&D telecom business at Prysmian Group. “With their extreme fibre count and reduced diameter, Sirocco Extreme microduct cables make installations faster and more cost-effective. Designed for installation into microducts, they are ideally suited for blowing in high density access, FTTx and 5G networks.

Available in fibre counts from 192 to 576 and conforming to international standards for optical and mechanical performance, the Sirocco Extreme cables benefit from the use of Prysmian’s PicoTube technology. This makes them up to 15% smaller than Sirocco HD microduct cables, Prysmian’s previously record holding 200µm microduct cables. As a result, it is possible to install more fibres into a congested duct space and smaller ducts can be used for new installations, reducing installation costs and the use of less raw materials. This provides further benefits of a decreased total cost of network deployment and smaller environmental footprint.

With these cables, Prysmian Group continues to leverage its worldwide knowledge and capabilities to respond to the ever-growing technological challenges that its customers face. Sirocco Extreme product enhancements highlight the Group’s commitment to responding to the evolving needs of the market and offering a scalable, future-proof solution that is high-density, physically compact, and easily deployable.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus