Dusseldorf. December 15, 2021– Renesas Electronics Corporation , a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, introduced the ClockMatrix 2 high-performance, precision, multi-channel timing devices for 400/800Gbps optical transport and wireline network applications.

Building on the ClockMatrix devices introduced in 2019 for 5G wireless and 100/200Gbps wireline network applications, the second-generation family delivers improved performance with phase jitter as low as 88fs-rms.

The highly integrated devices provide all the functionality needed to implement an IEEE1588 clock solution with jitter attenuation capabilities resulting in ultra-low jitter clock outputs for Synchronous Ethernet PHYs with data rates up to 112Gbps PAM-4, reducing design complexity and bill of materials (BOM) requirements, while also allowing customers to apply the timing devices to a wide variety of network applications.

“The shift to 5G is pushing the limits of network speed and precision, raising the bar on clock jitter and synchronisation capabilities,” says Bobby Matinpour, vice president of the timing products division at Renesas. “The new ClockMatrix 2 family delivers on all fronts, with low jitter, high precision, and a wide range of synchronisation features in a highly integrated single-chip solution.”

Key features of the ClockMatrix 2 family

Highly integrated, 6-channel precision timing source that eliminates the need for additional jitter attenuators for high-speed interfaces

88fs-rms phase jitter on clock outputs to support ultra-low jitter clock outputs for high-speed serial links (up to 112Gbps PAM-4 PHYs)

Supports multiple standards and protocols including synchronous Ethernet (Sync-E), and IEEE1588

Adherence to G.8262.1 and G.8262 telecom boundary clock requirements and G.8273.2 Class C and Class D time accuracy

The ClockMatrix 2 system synchroniser can be combined with Renesas’ complementary analogue and power offerings to create comprehensive solutions for a variety of applications. For example, ClockMatrix 2 is integrated into the 200/400/800Gbps Fixed Form Factor Switch Solution Winning Combination , along with analogue and power offerings from Renesas.

Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products. They can be found at here.

The RC32614A ClockMatrix 2 system synchroniser is available now. For more information, please visit here. Optional PTP Clock Manager software is also available free of charge under license for use with the RC32614.

