Paris, France –- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers’ industries, has launched its Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Connect (ALE Connect) solution. Powered by AKIO, this is a solution that helps companies tackle customer relationship challenges in the digital age.

Today, individuals want to contact companies through their channel of choice, from voice and email, to live chat through the company website, or social media, such as Facebook Messenger or Twitter. ALE Connect enables customer services to optimise omnichannel interactions through voice and digital channels, with the quality, availability, and efficiency expected by today’s customers, citizens, and consumers.

ALE Connect is a Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution that complements the Alcatel-Lucent OmniTouch Contact Centre Standard Edition with a hybrid cloud architecture. It is unique as it enables organisations to harness the power of the cloud while leveraging their communication equipment investments.

ALE Connect offers an optimised routing engine, regardless of the channel used. It features innovative services such as an intuitive cross-channel in a single unified interface for the agent, and multi-tasking to manage different interactions simultaneously. ALE Connect also offers AI (Artificial Intelligence) based assistance for fast and accurate responses, leading to improved first contact resolution and customer experience.

“We are thrilled to announce the availability of ALE Connect. Our installed base of over 350,000 agents demonstrates our continued interest in Customer Service, a very important aspect of our Digital Age Communications solutions. We are proud that this innovative hybrid CCaaS solution developed with our partner AKIO, brings a real and tangible competitive advantage to our enterprise customers.

Cloud-based ALE Connect offers a state-of-the-art multichannel customer engagement solution while enabling organisations to leverage their existing communication infrastructure through a unique hybrid approach,” comments Nicolas Brunel, EVP, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communication business division.

“Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise‘s choice of AKIO is the result of a strategy initiated several years ago to offer a natively omnichannel customer experience”, says Patrick Giudicelli, founder and CEO of AKIO. “Among the CCaaS software editors, AKIO was the first to integrate voice with digital channels, the first to introduce artificial intelligence, and the first to develop collaborative processing tools. This capacity to innovate has earned us the right to be cited as a reference player by Gartner and Frost&Sullivan. We are happy to put this proven technology at the service of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s customers.”

The launch enhances Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s communications solutions portfolio and is part of its Digital Age Communications (DAC) strategy which centres on three pillars:

The digital workplace : Enabling employees to work from anywhere (at the office, at home, or remotely), with efficient communications, collaboration, and customer service, cloud-based solutions available at any time, from any device.

: Enabling employees to work from anywhere (at the office, at home, or remotely), with efficient communications, collaboration, and customer service, cloud-based solutions available at any time, from any device. Communications as the catalyst for enterprise agility : Connecting everything (people, applications, and objects) to enrich traditional business interactions, accelerate decision-making, automate business processes, and proactively detect incidents before they occur.

: Connecting everything (people, applications, and objects) to enrich traditional business interactions, accelerate decision-making, automate business processes, and proactively detect incidents before they occur. Flexible cloud-model solutions and architecture: From the enterprise premises to a full-cloud solution (private, public, or hybrid), organisations can decide on the best approach to support their transformation in terms of budget, timeframe, and objectives.

ALE Connect is available in eight countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

