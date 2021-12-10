Tony Scarfo of Ribbon Communications

Plano, TX. December 9, 2021 – Ribbon Communications Inc, a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced the availability of its new SBC CNe (Cloud Native edition) Edge, which leverages next generation technology to deliver increased performance and customer value.

Earlier this year, data, analytics and insights platform GlobalData identified Ribbon’s SBC portfolio as a leader in Session Border Controller solutions. The addition of the Unified Communications-optimised SBC CNe Edge to the portfolio further extends Ribbon’s market leadership and enables customers to migrate their communications workloads to private, public or hybrid clouds to secure cloud communications and collaboration voice calling applications such as Microsoft Teams on Azure and Zoom Phone.

“Ribbon’s embrace of cloud native strategies helps to strengthen its already enviable SBC portfolio,” says John Byrne, service director, telecom technology and software, GlobalData. “The company has been at the forefront of supporting the migration to high growth cloud-based collaboration services such as Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Zoom Phone, and the SBC CNe Edge should further help organisations maximise agility, security and economics.”

SBC CNe Edge leverages industry standard Docker containers and Kubernetes orchestration, which enables continuous upgrades, improved resiliency and reuse of existing enterprise management tools. It scales elastically to 10,000 sessions (up to 100,000 users), dynamically consuming compute resources based on call volume. This elastic design, combined with efficient use of compute resource can cut cloud compute costs in half versus alternatives, helping customers realise significant energy savings.

“Customers including Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and large enterprises are eager to transform their business practices and improve their operational frameworks,” says Tony Scarfo, EVP & general manager, cloud & edge business unit, Ribbon. “Our SBC CNe Edge, built on proven cloud technology, enables them to become more dynamic, agile and efficient by leveraging cloud native features including automation and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD).”

SBC CNe Edge provides an intuitive web management interface with built-in templates for popular cloud services, IP-PBXs and telecom providers. It operates in concert with Ribbon Application Management Platform (RAMP) making it easy for multisite enterprises to centrally manage and monitor a variety of Ribbon security elements across hundreds or thousands of locations. For ease of deployment, SBC CNe Edge will be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in the coming weeks.

