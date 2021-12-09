Plano, TX. 7 Dec 2021 – Ribbon Communications Inc. a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that it is enabling Bezeq, Israel’s telecommunications service provider, to carry increasing IP traffic loads via a new flexgrid 400G optical backbone network.

“Our network needs to handle today’s traffic and anticipate tomorrow’s,” says Meni Baruch, VP engineering & CTIO at Bezeq. “Ribbon offered us the most comprehensive solution, including Day One readiness for 400 G wavelengths, high scalability and cost efficiencies. We look forward to working together.”

Ribbon is upgrading Bezeq’s Israel-wide network to flexgrid multi-degree DWDM (Dense Wave Division Multiplexing). The new network leverages Ribbon’s Apollo family of optical transport and switching platforms, which features innovative use of 400G ZR+ pluggable dynamic coherent optics and delivers dynamic configurability to meet growing and shifting traffic patterns and lower cost per bit.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Bezeq with a solution that combines network capability, a smooth transition path to next-generation requirements, and measurable cost efficiencies as they continue to meet the traffic requirements for their consumer, business and wireless customers,” says Mickey Wilf Ribbon’s general manager APAC and MEA.

