Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a provider of connectivity and subscription management solutions, announced a joint collaboration to provide Orange Belgium’s enterprise customers with the ability to order, activate and manage embedded SIM (eSIM) on their employees’ devices.

Orange Belgium is among the service providers to launch eSIM for enterprises, bringing digital innovation to support their customers’ journey to becoming fully digital.

The eSIM Device Enablement Server (eDES) marks the launch of eSIM support for enterprises and opens the way to new experiences for the enterprise consumer. Users will be able to easily and digitally add a new eSIM profile and switch between SIM profiles without the need to receive a plastic SIM card and manually insert it into the device, with the pre-integrated G+D/Amdocs solution responsible for integration to the billing system and device OEMs, orchestration and user interface (UI) management.

By moving to digital, the solution will enable Orange Belgium’s enterprise customers to reduce the cost and time in managing and delivering SIM cards, improving the overall experience for both the enterprise connectivity manager and the employee.

Werner De Laet, chief enterprise, innovation and wholesale officer of Orange Belgium, says, “Orange Belgium was the first operator to introduce eSIM support on the Belgian market. It is only logical to now go a step further by allowing B2B customers to also enjoy the advantages of eSIM. For enterprise customers equipped with eligible eSIM-enabled devices, the insertion of a SIM card into the devices will no longer be necessary in order to access Orange Belgium’s network. As we seek to drive the future of enterprise connectivity and to allow companies to really become connected employers, our collaboration with Amdocs and G+D will enable businesses in Belgium to centrally and remotely manage their entire network of mobile devices.”

Bernd Muller, global vice president of Trusted Connected Devices at G+D, says, “Simple and cost-efficient provisioning and management of connectivity to their employees’ device fleet is a key enterprise customer requirement. We are truly excited that, together with Amdocs, we have developed an innovative solution for this market demand which leverages eSIM technology for enterprise digitalisation without compromising security. eDES allows enterprises to enjoy the benefit of eSIM enabled devices, providing an end-to-end fully digital user experience while reducing costs.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, says, “eSIM is one of the game-changers that the industry is now focused on, together with 5G. Moving to digital, omni-channel management of the SIM has become important for communications and media providers worldwide, especially since the global pandemic. We are delighted to be working alongside Orange Belgium and G+D to provide a completely digital enterprise customer journey for all devices. We are proud to be driving the connected society and bringing innovation to Orange Belgium’s customers.”

