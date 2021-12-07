Ashish K Joshi of Optiva

Toronto, 3 December 2021 – Optiva Inc. (“Optiva” or the “Company“), a provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, announced that Ashish Joshi has provided notice of his resignation as chief financial officer of the Company effective December 31, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity. Mr. Joshi will stay on with the Company in an advisory role to assist with the preparation of the Company’s annual financial statements and ensure a smooth transition.

“I would like to thank the Optiva board and my colleagues for the opportunity to serve as Optiva CFO,” states Ashish Joshi. “It has been a privilege to be a part of Optiva’s turnaround and the success we have achieved in my tenure here. I am confident that I will be leaving the Company with a solid foundation and will be working diligently over the next month to ensure that we have a smooth transition and maintain the positive momentum going into next year and beyond.”

“We would like to thank Ashish for his tremendous leadership and many valuable contributions to the success of Optiva and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” states John Giere, president and chief executive officer of the Company.

Optiva will be initiating a formal search process to choose a new chief financial officer.

