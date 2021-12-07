Pravin S Bhandarkar of RtBrick

Princeton, New Jersey. 7 December 2021 – RtBrick has been selected as one of only four software vendors that stood up to the requirements of the TIP OpenBNG RFI (Request for Information), as defined by five Tier-1 carriers: BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Telecom Italia Mobile and Vodafone.

The OpenBNG project aims to develop a solution that overcomes some of the most critical issues operators presently face when deploying fixed broadband services.

The operators are looking for software solutions that meet the following criteria:

The solutions must be open and disaggregated, allowing operators to mix and match software and hardware from different vendors

They must be fit for purpose, as defined by hundreds of specific technical and operational requirements, so they can deliver the sort of advanced and robust broadband services that subscribers expect, including features such as Quality of Service, IPTV and Lawful Intercept

They must be ready for testing by carriers now, with a confidence that the testing will be successful

The OpenBNG initiative is a really important move for the telecoms industry,” says, Pravin S Bhandarkar, founder and chief executive officer at RtBrick. “Our customers want to build a new generation of ‘cloud-native’ telco networks, with open programmable interfaces, and deliver services on disaggregated software and hardware, which is what the TIP members have defined. The RFI process, and the subsequent testing and validation, will give confidence to many other operators that this technology is ready for deployment.”

RtBrick’s BNG software has already been deployed in Deutsch Telekom’s production broadband network, running on open hardware, to provide consumer internet services at speeds up to 1000Mbps. Deutsch Telekom is the largest telecoms operator in Europe.

To learn more about RtBrick’s pioneering approach to networking and the latest features of its open routing software, visit.

You can find more information about the TIP open BNG shortlist here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus