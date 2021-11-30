Application-to-person (A2P) messaging is an area where operators continue to see steady growth. An increasing number of enterprises are recognising the importance of SMS in their omnichannel strategies on account of its ubiquity and reach, and this rise in A2P messaging offers revenue potential for mobile operators that is yet to be realised today

To unlock it, operators need to apply better monetisation strategies that address changing end user habits and new enterprise needs. This whitepaper explains how to:

• Protect against sophisticated bypass fraud with advanced firewall solutions

• Implement differentiated pricing policies for A2P SMS termination

• Embrace RCS to take default messaging functionality to the next level

• Form profitable partnerships with enterprise messaging specialists

The first text message was sent in 1992, when a 22-year-old British engineer sent the message “Merry Christmas” to an Orbitel 901 mobile phone. In the years to follow, SMS boomed in every country and person-to-person (P2P) volumes increased year-on-year. Texting became a part of everyday life.

However, with the increasing computing speed of mobile phones and the rise of smartphones, over-the-top (OTT) messaging applications started to gain traction. A phenomenon was born whereby OTT messaging slowly gained market share and eventually surpassed traditional SMS in volume. The richer experience and features, and the perception that it was ‘free’, made OTT messaging one of the fastest growing communication channels since the invention of the telephone