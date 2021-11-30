Mikkel Noesgaard of Play

Hod Hasharon, Israel. 29 November 2021 – Allot Ltd., a global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced that Play, the mobile operator in Poland with over 15 million subscribers, has launched zero-touch, clientless cybersecurity and content control services for their consumer customers.

Allot Secure is the platform to provide mobile users with a unified user experience for on-net and off-net cybersecurity, including configuration, reporting and alarm management. Play is now offering two solutions in the Allot family: NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure.

NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, Play can now offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. The NetworkSecure solution is supplemented with Allot EndpointSecure, which ensures that customers are protected from cyberthreats even when they are off Play’s network.

“Play is highly aware of cyber threats and wants to provide customers with easy to activate solutions to improve their security and comfort. The latest offering demonstrates our dedication to protecting customers both on and off the network” says Mikkel Noesgaard, board member and chief marketing officer at Play. “Allot’s cybersecurity platform provides a flexible solution to protect our customers from both existing and emerging threats.”

“One of our primary goals is to provide customers with the solutions they need to protect their subscribers from cyberattacks and give them peace of mind,” says Vered Zur, vice president of marketing for Allot. “The Allot Secure solutions enable Play to offer cyber protection to their consumer customers while increasing brand loyalty and Net Promoter Score and generating new revenue.”

