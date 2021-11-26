Rohde & Schwarz Taiwan, subsidiary of the global technology group, and Allion Labs, a professional services group providing certification testing services, have jointly developed test capabilities for Automotive Ethernet Shielded & Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP & STP) in compliance with the OPEN Alliance TC9 standards.

Developments in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and infotainment are driving up automotive data rates. As they grow, it becomes increasingly important to ensure the quality and performance of the cables and components of the communication channel. Automotive Ethernet is a key enabler for high data rate applications, as well as for data backbone, connecting different domain controllers.

OPEN Alliance, the global standard-setter for Automotive Ethernet, specifies the electrical requirements and test procedures for cables and connectors through the technical committee TC9. These standards ensure compliance with link segment requirements of the IEEE 802.3 Automotive Ethernet at various speed levels up to 10GBASE-T1 and they describe a mandatory test procedure for all cables & connector manufacturers producing products for Automotive Ethernet.

The combination of the R&S ZNB vector network analyser from Rohde & Schwarz together with the Allion AET21064 customised cable fixture and a conductive drum provide cable and connector suppliers with an integrated solution to fully certify automotive Ethernet cables and connector tests in accordance with the OPEN Alliance TC9 standard.

“Rohde & Schwarz has always been an important industry partner for Allion and we are honoured to integrate their vector network analyser in our testing procedures. Allion’s capabilities in Automotive Ethernet testing have thereby been elevated significantly,” says Allion CTO Brian Shih. “Rohde & Schwarz’s and Allion’s commitment to rigorous testing is evident in this partnership. Together we will become trusted measurement partners and provide the best service to the Automotive Ethernet market.”

Test fixtures are an essential part of the testing process since signal integrity largely determines the quality of Automotive Ethernet TC9 UTP cables. Allion Labs design expertise allows users to save time on fixture development and significantly shorten the time to market. When the specialist test fixture is combined with the powerful and accurate R&S ZNB vector network analyser, the reference instrument for Automotive Ethernet testing, the industry has an optimal solution to ensure OPEN Alliance TC9 compliance.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus