Expert in internet calling, Ringover, has completed its initial fundraising year with a new contribution of more than €5 million. Through this large-scale round of fundraising, the company hopes to grow globally and increase its presence in France, the UK, the US and further afield.

Launched in France in 2018 under Ringover Group, Ringover is a software as a service (SaaS) publisher in the contact centre market, integrating telephony, video conferencing and messaging sectors. In 2021, the brand launched in the United Kingdom and is on a mission to provide organisations with a seamless and intuitive platform that enhances the way businesses communicate.

Adopted by more than 10,000 customers, Ringover is poised to become a key player in the contact centre market. Over the course of 2021, the company saw demand for its services soar by 230% as businesses across the globe continued to work from home. Now, as companies adopt remote working on a more permanent basis, Ringover is entering an exciting era of growth. In addition to opening its UK office in London this year, Ringover has also opened facilities in both Barcelona, Spain and Atlanta, US.

With this new funding, which comes predominantly from French investor the Banque Publique d’Investissement (BPI), Ringover will make several new investments. Plans for 2022 include the launch of a new office in India to support expansion into the Asian market and growing the company’s size to 200 employees. Furthermore, the UK sales and marketing teams will continue to grow, which are forecast to expand by 150 per cent in the next twelve months.

It’s a crucial time for business communication. According to research from Microsoft, 71% of UK workers want flexible work options to remain post pandemic, while research from CBI before the pandemic showed that most businesses believe that having a flexible labour market is crucial to being competitive.

“This new contribution of €5 million offers a real motivation to our growing team,” says Renaud Charvet, CEO and co-founder of Ringover. “There were just 15 team members at the start of Ringover’s journey, now we’ve opened several international offices and plan to expand in all corners of the globe.

“By 2022, we aim to double our revenue and to solidify our status as the provider of Cloud calling solutions. It’s ambitious, but we believe we’ll achieve it. Already, we’re the only company in our sector to offer businesses unlimited calls to over 110 destinations. It’s services like this that help us stand out, and with the support of this new funding, will help to carve our position in internet telephony. As we head into 2022, we’re ready for the future watch this space!”

Are you ready to make business communication simple, global and hassle-free? Get in touch with Ringover to upgrade your business phone system.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus