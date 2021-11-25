Stuart Dalton of SalesAgility

SalesAgility, the owners and maintainers of the open source customer relationship management (CRM) software, SuiteCRM, has announced its most significant upgrade to date, SuiteCRM 8.

As companies continue to build back post-pandemic, SuiteCRM 8 will make it easier for organisations to gain access to key customer insights quickly, equipping them with the knowledge to improve decision making and build meaningful, enduring customer relationships.

While businesses are increasingly tuned in to the importance and value of big data, effective analysis and interpretation remains an issue. Recent reports suggest that 95% of companies identify unstructured data as a problem for their business, with 73% of business data collected going unused for analytics purposes.

With the capacity to be fully integrated into all other company systems, SuiteCRM 8 will present data in a ‘consumable’ format, shared in bitesize graphs and figures so that any employee no matter how tech savvy can interpret the information and align their activities accordingly.

Of the launch, Stuart Dalton, CEO of SalesAgility comments “The global pandemic magnified the need for enhanced CRM capabilities, as online marketplaces became saturated with new companies and consumer demands shifted at break-neck speeds.

“Businesses needed to be able to understand how consumer behaviour was changing, further personalise their offerings, and maintain a constant link of communication to ensure customers that they were supporting them through an unbelievably uncertain time. To do this, they needed a robust CRM.

“We were extremely lucky to fall into the category of companies that were in greater demand as a result of the pandemic. We are excited to share our most advanced upgrade to date with our dedicated online community and the 4.5 million users across the world that are currently benefiting from SuiteCRM 7 everyday. It’s been a successful year for us so far, and we are excited to see where this new launch takes us.”

Tapping into a $43.7 billion (€38.94 billion) market, SalesAgility provides open source CRM solutions to companies around the world, on time and within budget. Rooted in a strong open source community, SalesAgility’s products can be accessed securely by anyone in the world for free, and is consistently improved and refined by a 63,000-strong and active online community.

