Cupertino, CA. 22 November 2021 – Mobileum Inc. a global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, announced the findings of an industry survey, which found that 56% of operators ranked enhancing the customer experience as the top priority for 2022; followed by ensuring a well-performing and reliable network (19%), mitigating security and risk threats (13%) and cutting costs (13%). The industry survey was conducted at the annual WeMeet user group which was held in November 2021.

“The Mobileum WeMeet user group is a global event, whereby every corner of the world is represented in the conference agenda and attendees. The majority of this year’s survey respondents stated their intention to raise the ‘customer experience’ bar which indicates that this will be a key battleground for operators next year,” comments Ron Haberman, Mobileum chief product officer.

Surveying more than 140 conference attendees, representing 20+ carriers from 55 countries, the annual survey also found that in 2022 operators expect:

The biggest network security threat : robocalling

: robocalling Top 5G challenges: 5G slice revenue assurance and 5G testing and monitoring

5G slice revenue assurance and 5G testing and monitoring Top AI/ML investments required: Fraud detection and blocking, network optimisation, robotic process automation

This year marked the 15th WeMeet user conference, in which the expanded Mobileum Active Intelligence platform was showcased. In the past year, Mobileum made three major acquisitions that bring additional customer experience management, deep packet inspection (DPI), core network testing capabilities that are required for the 5G era.

“Network Analytics has always been an important weapon in the CSP arsenal. But 5G changes the game in terms of the breadth and depth of analytics firepower required across testing and monitoring, roaming, fraud and risk, and customer experience. Our continued investment in delivering the market’s leading analytics engine ensures our customers continue to enhance and bolster the customer experience, increase revenue, cut costs and reduce losses, as well as streamline operations,” adds Mr. Haberman.

Mobileum’s Active Intelligence platform provides the actionable insights today’s communications service providers require to unleash the power of 5G and next generation networks. Powering Mobileum’s roaming and network services, risk management, testing and monitoring, and customer engagement and experience solutions, the Active Intelligence platform delivers the advanced analytics, AI/ML, and DPI capabilities carriers need to enhance the customer experience, increase revenue, cut costs and reduce losses, and streamline operations. The WeMeet User Conference will return in 2022. To learn more visit here

