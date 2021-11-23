Russell Lux of TelcoSwitch

TelcoSwitch, a software provider of unified communications and compliance solutions, has announced that its omnichannel customer experience platform for contact centres, 3Sixty, now offers integration with EKM, the UK’s e-commerce provider.

This is the latest in a host of supported integrations that already includes the likes of Shopify, Xero, Salesforce, Zendesk, and MailChimp, and further opens up the possibility of combining the company’s powerful omnichannel contact centre solution with an online shopping platform trusted by over 80,000 businesses.

Customers of EKM can now view purchases, order statuses, delivery updates, refunds and more, on a single screen within the TelcoSwitch customer experience platform, which already offers voice, email, social media channels, web chat and chatbot features that enable contact centre agents to deliver premium service levels to their customers.

Russell Lux, CEO at TelcoSwitch, says, “We have always been proud to be a British-owned and run company, serving businesses across the country. So ensuring online retailers can now benefit from utilising our omnichannel platform with the UK’s largest e-commerce platform is a natural fit.

We believe 3Sixty is the perfect contact centre SaaS solution to combine with EKM’s online stores to provide excellent customer experiences over a host of communications channels, and we’re excited to continue building powerful integrations between our platform and the third-party services that businesses rely on.”

