Lanner released NCA-5530, a 1U 19″ rackmount network appliance built with Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family (Codenamed Ice Lake SP). The introduction of the NCA-5530 fulfills the demand, from network service providers, for a more agile and flexible method that delivers optimal network computing performance and modest ownership costs.

The NCA-5530, featuring optimised computing power and virtualisation capacity, is powered by Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family and Intel C621A/C627A chipset; this platform delivers advanced networking features that include Intel QuickAssist Technology, new Intel AVX-512 instructions, Intel Hyperscan and Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK).

With its support for up to 512GB of DDR4 system memory at 3200 MHz, the NCA-5530 greatly maximises packet processing efficiency for virtual network functions, cryptography acceleration for deep packet inspection and next-generation firewall and UTM/IPS/IDS applications.

For optimal networking tasks, the NCA-5530 comes with either 4x or 2x NIC module slots that support 10G/25G/40G/100G fiber/copper/bypass configurations; such versatility and scalability make the NCA-5530 the perfect hardware appliance for enhancing network traffic management and virtualised network security.

Other outstanding features include 1x GbE RJ45 Ethernet port, 1x RJ45 console port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 5x or 4x hot-swappable fans, 2x 2.5″HDD/SSD bays, 550W 1+1 ATX redundant PSUs and optional TPM 2.0.

NCA-5530

1U 19″ Rackmount Network Appliance Built With Intel Xeon Scalable Family CPU (Codenamed Ice Lake SP)

Intel Xeon Scalable Family CPU (Codenamed Ice Lake SP)

2x GbE RJ45, 4x/2x NIC Slots, 2x USB 3.0

Max. 512GB System Memory, 2x 2.5″ HDD/SSD Bays

550W 1+1 Redundant PSUs, 5x/4x Hot-swappable Fans

Intel QAT

