Vesa Savolainen of DNA

10 November 2021: Qvantel, a specialist in Digital BSS, announced a multi-year contract extension to supply its Qvantel Flex BSS to Finnish telecoms operator DNA. This sees the addition of fixed broadband and TV customers to Qvantel Flex BSS, which already manages the DNA mobile customer base, and provides a fully convergent solution for long-term growth.

Vesa Savolainen, vice president for BSS and CRM at DNA, says, “We see Qvantel as a strong business partner. Working with them has enabled DNA to achieve excellent results. Our net promotor score and customer experience values have increased. Using Qvantel Flex BSS we have been able to build flexible offers such as speed tiers, which has seen DNA enjoy some of the highest rates of customer data usage in the world.”

Vesa Savolainen adds “On average, DNA customers use over 38GB per month and our mobile service revenues increased by 16% between Q4 2017 and Q4 2020 and postpaid ARPUs grew by 3% in 2020. These results are largely down to the agility that we have with Qvantel Flex BSS. This gives us the ability to be creative and try out new offers and processes. We can also create campaigns in mere hours. We’ve enjoyed a strong business partnership with Qvantel for several years and this contract extension strengthens this partnership.”

“DNA is a true innovator and a great business partner,” says, QvanteI’s CCO and co-founder, Mahender Nandikonda, “Qvantel Flex BSS gives DNA the ability to innovate and try out new offers, processes and business models. The results DNA is achieving are world-class. They are not only delivering world beating mobile data usage figures and driving up ARPU, but the company is also becoming a convergent operator and is now the fixed broadband operator in Finland. We are proud to partner with DNA and look forward to innovating with them for many years to come to drive new levels of success.”

