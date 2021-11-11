Derek Lipscombe of VOSS

Reading UK. 10 November 2021– VOSS Solutions, provider of digital workplace management technology announced that it has made a significant enhancement to SFR Business’ hosted Cisco Cloud through integration with Microsoft Teams to satisfy the increasing demand for integrated, best of breed, on-demand workplace collaboration tools.

Altice France is the player in the convergence between telecoms and media in France. Through SFR, the French operator, Altice France is a player in telecoms serving 25 million customers. With an optical fibre network (FTTH / FTTB) of 23 million eligible outlets, SFR has launched 5G in France and covers 99.6% of the population with 4G. SFR holds positions in the consumer, business, community, and operator markets. Altice France is also a media group around brands such as BFM and RMC.

A long-time user of Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS), SFR Business chose VOSS-4-UC in 2018, integrating with SFR’s self-service customer portal and ServiceNow ticketing system, using the comprehensive APIs that are available from VOSS.

SFR Business approached VOSS with a requirement for a single management platform that would simplify, automate, and hide the complexity of the underlying management of the combined Cisco and Microsoft service. SFR Business chose to engage with VOSS to extend the VOSS-4-UC management capability to incorporate Microsoft Teams, and to efficiently deliver and manage the full suite of Cisco and Microsoft collaboration tools.

The SFR Business collaboration service (Pack Business Corporate) offers integrated dialling between Cisco and Microsoft Teams clients, supports a wide choice of endpoints to suit the user’s role/application, makes available Cisco’s robust enterprise voice features, dial plan and call controls, and provides connectivity to the public telephony network for all enabled clients. Furthermore, SFR Business’ solution offers an easy migration path for individual users between the two services, as and when their needs change.

Derek Lipscombe, sales director at VOSS, comments, “The integrated management of Microsoft Teams and Cisco HCS in VOSS-4-UC has enabled SFR Business to build on its Cisco HCS investment and rapidly expand its workplace collaboration service portfolio to Microsoft Teams, whilst also harnessing the power of its existing portal technology and ServiceNow”.

Francois Ferveur, director of support, operations and platforms at SFR Business, adds, “Demand for integrating Microsoft Teams with existing telephony systems and for providing enterprise voice is becoming a must-have capability for our customers. We have worked collaboratively with VOSS to enable this solution and are now market-ready with a new and exciting edge to our UCaaS offering”.

VOSS-4-UC automates workflows and day-to-day admin tasks, enabling SFR Business to make huge savings of time and money. Furthermore, SFR Business will fuel its customers’ collaboration and productivity, by empowering them to access and manage Cisco and Microsoft collaboration tools from a single point of control.

