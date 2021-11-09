San Jose, Calif, USA. 8th November, 2021 – G8 Telecommunications has deployed Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform on its long-haul DWDM network to increase network capacity to meet the growing needs of enterprises, network operators, and government companies across Brazil. Infinera’s solutions enable G8 to double capacity on its network and offer its customers a variety of high-capacity internet services.

G8 operates long-haul and regional networks in Brazil with presence in states with growing bandwidth demands like Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goias, Minas Gerais, and Bahia. As bandwidth demands increase exponentially driven by cloud applications, G8 has made massive investments in its infrastructure and optical backbone, with more than 3,000 km throughout the country with an aim to interconnect the major markets nationwide to support its wide range of customers.

Leveraging Infinera’s GX G30 platform on its long-haul network, G8 benefits from a highly scalable 1.2 terabit transponder with individual channels up to 600 Gb/s per lambda and the ability to scale to 2.4 terabits in a single rack unit. The compact modular solution with simplified operations enables the company to rapidly modernise its network infrastructure to quickly deliver high optical performance on demand.

“Infinera’s GX solutions provide us with robust solutions that deliver the high capacity we’re looking for on long-distance spans with ease and reliability and seamless operations in existing optical line systems,” says Rogerio Fernandes, CTO at G8 Telecommunications. “Deploying Infinera’s solutions on our network doubles the capacity we’re able to offer today across all distances, setting us up for success against our competitors.”

“We are pleased to work closely with G8 and our partner Arsitec to modernise G8’s networks to provide its customers with reliable, high-capacity services to meet the growing bandwidth needs in the region,” says Alexandre Salomao, Infinera country manager for Brazil. “By deploying Infinera’s innovative solutions, G8 is well-positioned to deliver fast service activation to its customers and remain competitive in the market.”

Infinera worked closely with its local partner Arsitec to offer a solution to fit G8’s needs.

