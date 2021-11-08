Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

2Africa consortium China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, WIOCC The 2Africa consortium, comprising China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced the addition of a new segment – the 2Africa PEARLS branch – extending to the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan. This extension will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to over 45,000 kilometres, making it one of the longest subsea cable system ever deployed. 9,21 Full Details

Accenture BRIDGEi2i Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm, BRIDGEi2i, adding 800 highly skilled professionals to Accenture’s applied intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. 10,21 Full Details

Actility Helium Actility and Helium have launched a roaming integration partnership, unlocking affordable and ubiquitous coverage for millions of IoT devices. This integration is made possible by the Helium blockchain, which allows LoRaWAN compatible devices already supported by Actility to utilise coverage provided by the Helium Network and pay a fraction of the cost for data transfer. 10,21 Full Details

Airband International banking consortium Airband has closed a significant £100 million debt package from an international banking consortium, including HSBC, Lloyds, Nord LB, and Sabadell. The debt facility enables Airband to accelerate its rollout plan with the view to service 600,000 premises with full fibre broadband by 2025. 10,21 Full Details

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Blancco Technology Blancco Technology Group has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. Blancco says its AWS ISV Accelerate status is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing a secure, compliant, and automated solution that strengthens enterprise security and accelerates the transition to a circular economy. 10,21 Full Details

Appear Zeop Appear announced that it has upgraded Zeop‘s broadcasting infrastructure with its reseller partner Lucas Telecom to bring French digital television services to viewers on Reunion Island. 9,21 Full Details

BT Toshiba BT and Toshiba have announced that the two companies will build and trial the commercially available quantum-secured metro network. The brand-new network will connect sites in London’s Docklands, the City and the M4 Corridor, and provide data services secured using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). 10,21 Full Details

Cerillion Neos Networks Cerillion announced a five-year deal with Neos Networks, initially signed in September 2020, to provide an end-to-end BSS platform for its UK-wide connectivity business. Cerillion is implementing a complete solution from lead management through revenue recognition, utilising the Enterprise Product Catalogue, CRM Plus, Service Manager, Revenue Manager and Business Insights modules from its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite, deployed in a private cloud. 9,21 Full Details

Ciena Brillio Brillio has joined with Ciena to co-launch the Blue Planet Enterprise Automation Suite (BPE), which includes SaaS-based network automation solutions to help enterprise IT teams achieve operational simplicity, greater visibility, and patent-pending AIOps-driven control over their multi-vendor networks. 10,21 Full Details

Ciena Colt Technology Colt Technology Services has deployed software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena. Colt’s IQ Network now uses Blue Planet fault management software, which will transform the Network Assurance experience that Colt provides to its customers. 9,21 Full Details

Ciena Crosslake Fibre Crosslake Fibre, an international network service provider, is leveraging Ciena’s coherent optical technology and advanced analytics apps to build a new seamless submarine cable and terrestrial GeoMesh Extreme network between the critical, but underserved data hubs of Slough, UK, and Paris, France. 9,21 Full Details

Ciena Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) Oman Telecommunications has deployed Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G coherent optical technology to connect data centres, submarine cable landing stations and telecom exchanges in various regions across the Sultanate, in order to accommodate the rapid increase in network traffic. 10,21 Full Details

Ciena Peraton Peraton has announced the commercial deployment of wavelength services based on 800G technology using Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform. The deal increases Peraton’s network capacity while reducing power consumption, footprint and time to market for customers. 10,21 Full Details

Ciena Telesat Telesat is deploying Routing and Switching platforms from Ciena for its Telesat Lightspeed terrestrial backhaul network. Ciena’s advanced routing and switching technology will ensure that Telesat has a modern, cost-effective network that takes advantage of emerging technologies, including network functions virtualization (NFV) and edge computing to support both existing and future customer requirements. 10,21 Full Details

CSG DGIT Systems CSG acquires Australia-based DGIT Systems, to bring together solutions designed to streamline the complexities of commercialising the next era of multi-party digital offerings that will drive business growth for communications service providers (CSPs). 10,21 Full Details

Digicel Orange Digicel’s Deep Blue One submarine network will allow Orange to provide superior connectivity to the people of French Guiana through the buildout of the French Guiana to Trinidad leg of the subsea cable. The new project demonstrates Orange’s commitment to always offer data capacity on two different secured paths to support the development of the local economic ecosystem of French Guiana. 9,21 Full Details

DISH Network Helium DISH Network partners with Helium to support open source and low-cost wireless connectivity ecosystems. In addition, DISH will be the carrier to utilise the Helium Network’s blockchain-based incentive model with customers deploying their own 5G CBRS- based hotspots. 10,21 Full Details

DISH Network Spirent Communications DISH Network chooses Spirent Communications to autonomously test its 5G network core and validate its performance. This will allow DISH to continuously integrate functionality into its 5G network and deliver solutions to both retail and enterprise customers. 10,21 Full Details

DZS Freedom Fibre DZS has collaborated with UK fibre network innovator Freedom Fibre to build an all-new, high-performance fibre network for nationwide telecom provider TalkTalk, which serves over 4 million customers across the country. Already underway, the 18-month greenfield rollout will bring residential broadband services to over 130,000 subscribers in the northwest of England. 9,21 Full Details

DZS Jabil DZS announce an agreement with Jabil to expand its manufacturing services in support of the demand for DZS broadband access, mobile transport, and connected premises equipment solutions globally. The expansion will further the company’s manufacturing footprint and improve economies of scale. 10,21 Full Details

DZS Optimus DZS announced that Optimus has become the newest member of the DZS channel partner program. Optimus clients will now have the option to deploy DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS Fibre LAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems. 9,21 Full Details

DZS Plume DZS has partnered with personalised smart services provider Plume to debut DZS Xperience, which aims to set the standard for intelligent, end-to-end broadband customer experience management and service delivery excellence. 10,21 Full Details

Emtelle Ogi Emtelle announced a contract win with Cardiff-based communications provider, Ogi. The three-year, multi-million-pound contract will see Emtelle confirmed as a supplier of primary duct, subducts, micro ducts, and fibre components for Ogi’s network and customer connections. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson A1 Telekom Products and solutions from Ericsson’s cloud-native, dual-mode 5G Core portfolio, including network automation and cloud infrastructure, will drive A1 Telekom’s 5G Core networks in Croatia and Bulgaria as part of a multi-year deal. This follows the previously announced agreement on A1 Croatia selecting Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio to build their 5G network. 9,21 Full Details

Ericsson AT&T Ericsson and AT&T announced a five-year agreement to accelerate the expansion of AT&T 5G. This deal helps support deployment of the service provider’s recently acquired C-band spectrum and the launch of 5G Standalone (SA). AT&T is tapping into Ericsson’s network expertise as the company works toward its 5G network goals. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson Bhutan Telecom Ericsson has partnered with Bhutan Telecom to deploy previous generations of mobile connectivity. This included providing connectivity in parts of the country, where navigation is often only possible by motorable mountain passes. 9,21 Full Details

Ericsson Digital Nasional Berhad, Malaysia Ericsson entered a ten-year partnership with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to deliver a nationwide 5G single wholesale network for Malaysia to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and Industry 4.0. Ericsson will provide end-to-end 5G, comprising core, radio access (RAN) and transport, operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS) and managed services. 9,21 Full Details

Ericsson Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) MTS will build a commercial 5G-ready private network for the iron ore mining and processing plant JSC Karelsky Okatysh, which is part of the world’s largest steel and mining company PJSC Severstal. The network will be built on the Ericsson Dedicated Network solution. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) MTS and Ericsson have signed a strategic partnership to develop private 5G-ready networks (dedicated networks) for industrial enterprises in Russia. The two companies have also signed contracts for the construction of commercial LTE / 5G-ready networks in Russia for multiple leading Russian enterprises, including SIBUR, EVRAZ and Severstal. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson Ooredoo Group Ooredoo Group has engaged with Ericsson as its next-generation digital transformation partner for Business Support System solutions. The two entities have signed a five-year group frame agreement that will see the deployment of the latest Ericsson BSS solutions across several Ooredoo Group operating companies, giving Ooredoo a new set of capabilities across the customer, product, revenue and service management domains of its business operations. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson Orange Orange Middle East and Africa has selected Ericsson as a partner for its pan-African Orange Money service, tapping Ericsson’s Wallet Platform to accelerate financial inclusion for its customers across fourteen African countries. 9,21 Full Details

Ericsson Qualcomm Technologies Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies have completed the initial over-the-air 5G New Radio (NR) call on CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service) spectrum in a recent field trial. The combination of 5G NR over CBRS will enable various applications for enterprises and industry verticals, which in turn supports the proliferation of private networks, further propelling the Industry 4.0 evolution. 9,21 Full Details

Ericsson Singtel Ericsson and Singtel have partnered to accelerate 5G adoption across multiple industries and leverage industry partnerships to develop and deploy advanced 5G solutions in Singapore. The deal will utilize Ericsson’s networking expertise and Singtel’s 5G network, test facilities and capabilities, and involves collaboration with global industry partners across industries. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson Telenet, Belgium Ericsson and Belgian CSP, Telenet, are extending their managed services partnership through a five-year deal that will see Ericsson take responsibility for planning, design, operations, and optimization. The deal also includes the deployment and seamless integration of 5G hardware into Telenet’s mobile network. 10,21 Full Details

Ericsson TPG Telecom TPG Telecom and Ericsson have announced the completion of the virtualisation of TPG Telecom’s core network and a new partnership to deploy Ericsson’s 5G Core for standalone 5G networks. 9,21 Full Details

Ericsson Unikie, Finland At Unikie’s test facility in Turku, Finland, vehicles are remotely controlled through a secure and reliable Ericsson 5G private network, utilizing edge computing and Unikie’s Automated Factory Parking (AFP) solution. This enables vehicle logistic management at the factory to be fully automated due to reliable connectivity, low latency to meet safety requirements, and the high-security standards of the 5G private network. 9,21 Full Details

Evolving Systems PartnerOne Capital Evolving Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of the assets of its customer acquisition and network services division, as well as its CVML and loyalty business to PartnerOne Capital for a base purchase price of €34.37 million. 10,21 Full Details

Extreme Networks Polytechnic Institute of Viseu, Portugal Extreme Networks implemented support of Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) OpenRoaming at the Polytechnic Institute of Viseu (IPV). OpenRoaming enables students, teachers, and other users on IPV’s campus to connect to a high-speed, secure, carrier-grade Wi-Fi 6 network wherever they are, indoors and outdoors, without experiencing disruption to their wireless network connection. 10,21 Full Details

F-Secure Zyxel Communications F-Secure and Zyxel Communications work together to help people and families protect all their internet-connected devices. The two companies have now released F-Secure SENSE as a container-based solution to streamline how operators can provide and maintain security services for their broadband customers. 10,21 Full Details

Guavus Unnamed Vietnamese mobile operator Guavus, a Thales company, announced that its new Service-IQ Device Management Analytics (DMA) solution has been selected by one of the mobile operators in Vietnam. The deal will deliver in-depth, real-time analytics to multiple stakeholders who need to understand the capabilities and behaviours of all the devices connected to their network. 10,21 Full Details

HCL Technologies Proximus Group HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a multi-year partnership deal with Proximus Group, Belgium’s digital services and communications solutions provider, to transform its data centre business and create a resilient digital foundation. HCL will help Proximus and its internal business achieve a significantly higher flexibility and reliance as the foundation to drive future business innovation and accelerate growth in the Belgium and Netherlands market. 9,21 Full Details

Highlight Fuse Fuse has selected Highlight’s service assurance platform to deliver a unified view of the networks it delivers to multi-tenant commercial properties, covering leased line and broadband networks, as well as each tenant’s individual LAN and guest Wi-Fi services. 10,21 Full Details

IBM DISH Network DISH Network selected IBM to help automate the U.S.’s initial greenfield cloud-native 5G network. DISH will leverage IBM’s AI-powered automation and network orchestration software and services to bring broad 5G network orchestration to DISH’s business and operations platforms. 9,21 Full Details

Infinera Globe Telecom, Philippines Infinera announced that Globe Telecom deployed Infinera’s Auto-Lambda solution, featuring autotuneable optics, to upgrade its existing 4G access and aggregation networks and in anticipation of providing future 5G services. 9,21 Full Details

KORE BinSentry KORE announced that BinSentry, an international AgTech company, has selected KORE as its IoT partner-of-choice to modernize time-worn measurement systems and drive operational efficiencies. The two companies are enabling sectors of the agricultural ecosystem to innovate and leapfrog current methods, resulting in reduced costs, product waste, and time. 9,21 Full Details

KORE Car Charged UK Car Charged UK has selected KORE as its IoT partner-of-choice, to help it solve one of the most significant technical challenges holding back the rapid expansion and adoption of electric vehicles – reliable connectivity for charging stations, especially given the vast complexities across the different cellular networks and other technologies required. 9,21 Full Details

KORE Myia Health KORE announced that it has teamed up with Myia Health, an enterprise platform for healthcare delivery in the home, to provide major hospitals with software and IoT managed services that ensure IoT devices are kitted and shipped to patients who are being treated where they live. 9,21 Full Details

Linxa Vodafone Turkey Vodafone Turkey and Linxa announced the deployment of Linxa Connect, enabling Vodafone Turkey to enhance automation, control, and efficiency of its international and national voice wholesale business. 10,21 Full Details

MATRIXX Software Telstra, Australia MATRIXX has reportedly renewed its partnership with Telstra, intending to provide monetisation across their 4G and 5G networks. Telstra is making significant 5G investments to extend its place as the nation’s go-to service provider for consumers, SMBs, and enterprises. 9,21 Full Details

Mavenir Systems HCL Technologies Mavenir has partnered with HCL to help accelerate market availability of O-RAN split 7.2 compliant Remote Radiohead Units (RRUs), while establishing a business model to meet the growing demand and evolving requirements for O-RAN RRUs. 10,21 Full Details

Mavenir Systems NTT Data NTT DATA and Mavenir Systems will collaborate globally to provide products, solutions, systems, and integration services for 5G networks based on cloud-native, open architecture-based systems, including Open RAN, to drive openness and virtualization in 5G networks. 10,21 Full Details

Mavenir Systems Ontix, UK Mavenir announced that Ontix will be launching an Open RAN pilot for neutral host in-building connectivity in a central London office building, powered by Mavenir’s MAVair solution. This will enable Ontix to provide indoor mobile connectivity to areas like multi-tenanted offices, shopping malls, stadiums, hospitals, enterprise buildings, and hot spots, delivering contiguous coverage and high-speed mobile connectivity to its enterprise customers and end consumers. 9,21 Full Details

Mobileum Rakuten Mobile Mobileum will deploy its Active Intelligence Platform with Japan’s newest mobile operator, Rakuten Mobile. Mobileum’s wide-reaching Active Intelligence platform includes telecom solutions for network security, roaming and core network, testing and monitoring, risk management, and customer engagement and experience. 10,21 Full Details

Moxa Europe Crosser Moxa Europe and Crosser announce their cooperation, so that Crosser’s edge analytics platform and Moxa’s reliable network, connectivity, and edge computing solutions will help manufacturing companies connect their devices to offer better collaboration between systems, processes, and people. 10,21 Full Details

NEC Corporation Xilinx Xilinx and NEC announced that the companies are collaborating on NEC’s next-generation 5G radio units (RUs) expected to be available for global deployment in 2022. Xilinx 7nm Versal AI Core series devices, which are currently shipping in volume production, and will enable greater performance in the new NEC RUs.​​ 9,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Maxis, Malaysia Netcracker has extended its contract with Maxis for its Digital OSS, which provides the underlying digital and automation foundation for Maxis including fibre optic footprint and next-gen IP network. This will include Netcracker Support & Maintenance professional services, with the combined offering helping to improve the customer experience for both B2C and B2B lines of business. 9,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Segra Netcracker announced a partnership to consolidate and transform Segra’s OSS to improve operational efficiencies and enhance the customer experience for many of its core products and services, including security, connectivity, collaboration, and cloud solutions. 10,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Vodafone Oman Netcracker has announced a partnership with Vodafone Oman, in which the newly formed mobile network in the Sultanate of Oman will deploy Netcracker Digital BSS to enable fast time-to-market, while offering digital customer experience, as the foundation of Vodafone’s BSS2Cloud initiative. 9,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Zain Saudi Arabia Netcracker announced that Zain Saudi Arabia has selected cloud-based Netcracker Digital BSS and Netcracker Customer Engagement for its digital transformation program. Zain Saudi Arabia will also utilise Netcracker Service Management & Orchestration, part of Netcracker Digital OSS, to create the foundation for automated network slicing within its 5G core environment and across its entire network for 5G monetisation. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Nokia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ATU to drive digital transformation and the knowledge economy for socio-economic development across the continent. The two parties will leverage the power of telecommunications, including 5G networks, to connect the unconnected and identify use cases, as well as business models. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia ALVIS, Argentina Nokia has been selected by ALVIS to deploy a 4G/LTE, 5G-ready network to service over 36 rural areas in Argentina, boosting connectivity for underserved communities and businesses across the country. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia Asia Pacific Telecom Nokia announced that its 5G Core is serving Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) live 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and VoLTE service, using the Multi-Operator Core Networks (MOCN) capability to share the 5G RAN. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia DigitalC Nokia announced that it is working with a non-profit organization, DigitalC, to deliver much-needed high-speed internet connectivity to underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio, using its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private wireless solution. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia ESpanix, Spain Nokia announced that it has deployed a modular optical data center interconnect (DCI) solution for ESpanix, the largest neutral internet exchange provider in Spain. The solution connects three data centers in the Madrid metro area, using dual optical links between data centers for redundancy. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo launch commercial 5G services in Surabaya city, Indonesia. Under the deal, Indosat Ooredoo’s customers will experience new enterprise and industrial use cases underpinned by the new 5G network. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia Infradata Nokia and Infradata announced an integrated IP/optical data center interconnect solution for NorthC data centers (NorthC), the largest regional data center provider in the Netherlands. The solution creates a single virtual data center that connects 10 NorthC data centers. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia KDDI, SoftBank Nokia announced that it has been selected by Japanese mobile operators, SoftBank and KDDI as one of the vendors to deploy Japan’s shared RAN. This deployment will deliver 5G services to both SoftBank and KDDI subscribers in the country. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia MTN Nokia has been selected by MTN to drive its voice core evolution and network modernization in South Africa. By leveraging Nokia’s 5G cloud infrastructure and cloud-native IMS, MTN South Africa is modernizing and expanding its Voice over Broadband, Voice over WiFi, and Voice over LTE (VoLTE). 9,21 Full Details

Nokia ScopeSky Nokia and ScopeSky have signed a deal for deploying Nokia’s Nuage Networks virtualized network services (VNS) software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN). The technology will deliver greater network automation, enhanced security, and visibility to its enterprise customers. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia Spark, New Zealand Nokia has been selected by Spark to support its accelerated 5G rollout, which will provide 5G coverage to approximately 90 percent of the population by the end of 2023. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia Sunrise UPC Communications Nokia announced that Swiss operator Sunrise UPC Communications has deployed Nokia’s Digital Operations software to modernize and consolidate its Operations Support Systems (OSS). The deployment supports Sunrise UPC’s existing networks and services and enables the operator to develop new IoT and 5G-era services, like network slicing. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia T-2 Nokia announced that it has been selected as the sole vendor by Slovenia’s T-2 in a five-year deal to supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale 5G portfolio. The deal will see Nokia upgrade T-2’s existing Single RAN radio footprint as well as introduce enhanced 5G new radio (NR) services. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia Taiwan Mobile Nokia announced that it has deployed its 5G standalone core network for Taiwan Mobile to enable the operator to provide advanced 5G applications for enterprises and businesses, and to strengthen its network services and performance. 10,21 Full Details

Nokia Uniti Group Nokia and Uniti Group’s Retail brands have announced an initial commercial launch in Australia of Nokia’s WiFi Beacon. Utilizing mesh technology, Nokia’s Beacon 1.1 solution will allow Fuzenet and HarbourISP to provide residential customers with super fast and reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia UScellular Nokia announced that it has been selected to roll out UScellular’s standalone 5G core network with deployment expected to be completed by the end of 2022. By implementing Nokia’s 5G SA core, UScellular will be able to unlock the full potential of 5G for its customers, delivering the high speeds and low latencies that will power new applications such as virtual and augmented reality. 9,21 Full Details

Nokia Vodafone Turkey Nokia and Vodafone Turkey achieve maximum optical transmission capacity. The companies prove that capacity carried over a single channel in the live optical network can be improved by 150 percent, and the capacity per fiber can be increased up to 70 Terabits per second. 9,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor ASKO ASKO AB has selected Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) general-purpose multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the wireless connectivity for the ‘ASKO Celsius°Cooking’ induction hobs. Alongside Nordic-powered smart cookware, the solution is designed for users to create dishes with precise temperature and timing control, eliminating challenges such as overcooking and overboiling. 9,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Glorious Glorious chooses Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) and nRF52820 SoC to enable low-latency data transfer between its ‘Model O Wireless’ mouse and the user’s PC for gaming applications requiring a reliable and fast response. 10,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor LEEDARSON LEEDARSON has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘A19 Tunable White Bulb’. 9,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor SiBionics SiBionics has selected Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) general-purpose multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘GS1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System’. 9,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor The Two Commas Company The Two Commas Company adopts Nordic’s nRF52811 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) System-on-Chip (SoC) and nRF52820 Bluetooth LE multiprotocol SoC for its patented ‘Garage Door Minder (Version 2)’. 10,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor TZero TZero has selected Nordic’s nRF9160 low power System-in-Package (SiP) with integrated LTE-M/NB-IoT modem and GPS to provide the wireless connectivity and processing power for its ‘MachineMailbox’ machine connectivity tool. 10,21 Full Details

Nordic Semiconductor Wrlds Creations, Sweden Wrlds Creations has deployed Nordic’s nRF52832 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) general-purpose multiprotocol System-on-Chips (SoC) to provide the core processing power and wireless connectivity for its ‘BERG AirHive’ trampoline activity tracker. 9,21 Full Details

NTT Data Mavenir Systems NTT DATA and Mavenir Systems will collaborate globally to provide products, solutions, systems and integration services for 5G networks based on cloud-native, open architecture-based systems, including Open RAN to drive openness and virtualisation in 5G networks. 9,21 Full Details

Orange Telekom Romania Communications Orange announced that it has completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in the fixed operator, Telekom Romania Communications (TKR). The closing of this deal will give Orange Romania a 54 percent in one of Romania’s fixed telecom operators, with the remaining 46 percent stake retained by the Romanian State. 10,21 Full Details

OpenNet Cerillion Cerillion announced a six-year extension to its agreement with OpenNet, a wholesale telecoms business connecting Denmark’s fibre infrastructure owners and service providers. OpenNet will upgrade its core business support systems (BSS) platform to Cerillion 21 and join Cerillion’s Evergreen Software Programme to continuously gain access to the latest product developments. 9,21 Full Details

Oracle Telefonica España Oracle and Telefonica España enter a multi-year collaboration to accelerate Telefonica’s cloud adoption and the development of new communication services for consumers and businesses. Telefonica will migrate the bulk of its Oracle Database systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, and build a cloud platform on-premises to support the provisioning and delivery of new services. 9,21 Full Details

OSS Networks Enreach OSS Networks has joined Enreach in a continuation of its European expansion strategy. OSS’s mobile cloud PBX platform, called Smartmex, will be integrated into Enreach’s portfolio for customers and partners, which include mobile operators. The deal is a further step in Enreach’s strategy to acquire European UC specialists that can bring customers and products to its portfolio. 9,21 Full Details

Red Hat VodafoneZiggo Red Hat has been selected by VodafoneZiggo to provide a hybrid cloud platform based on Red Hat OpenShift enterprise Kubernetes platform. The platform will be designed to unify application infrastructure for VodafoneZiggo’s network and IT architectures, including its new standalone 5G core, targeting increased productivity and faster time to market. 10,21 Full Details

Renesas Electronics Celeno Communications Renesas Electronics enters into a definitive agreement with Celeno Communications, under which Renesas will acquire Celeno in an all-cash transaction valuing Celeno at approximately €269.87 million. The acquisition enhances Renesas’ connectivity portfolio with the addition of Celeno’s Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise. 10,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Dakota Central Dakota Central has deployed Ribbon’s IP Optical portfolio for increased network capacity, improved broadband speeds, and enhanced network reliability. The Apollo (Optical Networking) and Neptune (IP Routing) solutions enable Dakota Central to significantly upgrade its communications network to offer new revenue-generating services. 10,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Palestine Telecommunication (Paltel) Ribbon Communications announced that it is providing Paltel with its Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service. The service enables Paltel to leverage Direct Routing to quickly and seamlessly add voice-calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams. 10,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Viaero Wireless Ribbon Communications announced that Viaero Wireless and Viaero Fiber Networks have selected Ribbon’s comprehensive suite of integrated IP and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solutions. Ribbon’s solution suite, which includes Neptune (MPLS transport), Apollo (DWDM transport), and Muse (Domain Control), provides Viaero with an optimised IP and optical solution that enables increased network capacity in an efficient manner. 10,21 Full Details

Robin.io AirHop Communications Robin.io and AirHop Communications have partnered to provide solutions that deliver automated improvements in the performance of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) and end-user quality of experience, while reducing the costs, complexities, and deployment times for Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and CSPs rolling out 5G and other next-gen networks and services. 10,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Airservices Australia Rohde & Schwarz Australia, in partnership with L3Harris, will provide system design services for the integration of the latest generation of voice-over-IP VHF air traffic control (ATC) radios, the R&S Series5200, for Airservices Australia’s ATC network. 10,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) Rohde & Schwarz has been awarded a standing offer contract by the Canadian DND for the replacement of high frequency (HF) receivers at multiple sites across Canada. In the next five years, the Canadian DND will be receiving R&S M3SR Series4100 HF receivers by Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz China Mobile China Mobile has selected the R&S SMM100A vector signal generator from Rohde & Schwarz to validate its 5G technology. The signal source generates 5G signals in research applications to verify current and future 5G technologies. The project is a continuation of the long-term cooperation between China Mobile and Rohde & Schwarz China. 10,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Rohde & Schwarz and a local aviation company have won a contract from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to provide Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with auxiliary radios to maintain uninterrupted Air to Ground VHF Communication System. For this, CAAM chose the air traffic control (ATC) radio available, the R&S Series 5200, part of CERTIUM, an advanced communications suite for ATC. 10,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Vector Informatik Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik collaborate on closed-loop scenario testing of automotive radar sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). Coupling the DYNA4 virtual test drive simulation platform from Vector with new Rohde & Schwarz radar moving object stimulation system enables verification of safety-critical ADAS functions. 9,21 Full Details

Spirent Communications MultiLane Spirent Communications has partnered with MultiLane to offer vendor-neutral testing solutions supporting the 800G ecosystem. This milestone is a result of the two companies’ joint mission to enable 800G infrastructure development and adoption, and help the industry resolve testing challenges, no matter the interconnect strategy. 9,21 Full Details

Samsung Electronics Ciena Samsung Electronics and Ciena entered into an agreement to deliver 5G network solutions to the market. The agreement enables Samsung to couple Ciena’s xHaul solutions with its own 5G solutions to support the next generation of high-bandwidth applications and services driven by expanding 5G networks. 10,21 Full Details

ST Engineering iDirect USSI Global ST Engineering iDirect‘s broadcast technology has been selected by USSI Global to enable the modernisation and compression of satellite programmers’ distribution uplinks to comply with the Federal Communications Commission‘s (FCC) C-band spectrum transition. 9,21 Full Details

ST Engineering iDirect XipLink ST Engineering iDirect has collaborated with technology provider XipLink to implement a security feature required for 4G backhaul services. The feature will support IP security (IPsec) encryption with CMPv2 digital certificate management, building upon the existing high levels of security offered by ST Engineering iDirect, whilst maintaining satellite traffic optimisation and acceleration. 10,21 Full Details

Tekever European Space Agency (ESA) Tekever has announced deployment of the Tekever UAV AR5 over Portugal’s west coast, using satellite communications services developed in the framework of the European Space Agency (ESA) programme aimed at developing Pooling and Sharing systems. 10,21 Full Details

Turnium Technology Lanner Electronics Turnium has announced an embedded multi-path site networking solution with Lanner Electronics. The solution includes Turnium’s off-the-shelf network bonding and failover software pre-installed on Lanner’s uCPE L-1515 device. This bundle enables customers to deliver multi-path failover using diverse LTE and wireline paths quickly and simply. 10,21 Full Details