Optiva Inc., a provider of communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the establishment of an R&D Centre of Excellence in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Since the second half of 2020, Optiva’s R&D team has more than tripled, and it continues to grow through the acquisition, strengthening and building of its talent. A critical element of this strategy includes creating R&D Centres of Excellence in key hubs around the globe. The Belfast centre will provide a work environment and culture that fosters collaboration and innovation to further the development and delivery of Optiva’s cloud-native software solutions.

Belfast is an ideal location for Optiva’s first Centre of Excellence with its reputation as a thriving technology centre and concentration of global software companies, universities and talent. The environment in Belfast is conducive to innovation and sparking creative ideas for future roadmap solutions. With a local leadership team already in place, we are positioned to grow the centre at pace with high-caliber engineers across a number of disciplines.

“We are not waiting for the future of telecom. We are helping to create it. Optiva believes that our customers being at the centre of everything we do equals long-term success for all,” says Matt Halligan, CTO of Optiva. “Our Centres of Excellence and growth of our R&D team demonstrate our long-term commitment to our customers and employees that we will be a global leader in BSS. We are proud to invest in innovation that will transform mission-critical BSS services, enable agile business velocity and accelerate operators’ business success in today’s and future emerging markets.”

