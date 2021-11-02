Gary Bennion of CloudM

CloudM, a SaaS data management platform, has announced the launch of Archive, a new feature which allows users to easily, automatically, and safely store and recover user data, helping businesses to remain compliant without facing the mounting user license fees associated with traditional archiving and ediscovery solutions.

Companies managing their environment through CloudM will now be able to reduce the administrative and economic burden of complying with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and FOI, which have traditionally been a manual and time-consuming process.

The new data retention and recovery capability allows users to automatically and securely retain data for employees who have left an organisation, and keeps the data indexed, searchable, and restorable for a time period of the company’s choice. This entire process can be automated as standard, so, as an employee goes through the company’s existing offboarding procedure, their data will automatically be archived into a cloud storage bucket of their choice.

With Archive, IT departments don’t need to worry about the headaches of sifting through old files, or even making sure the data is stored in a compliant manner as Archive manages the whole process. Users can easily search and restore the data that they need, including the emails of a previous employee, at the touch of a button, all within one platform.

A French-Swiss multinational company which manufactures building supplies and operates in 80 countries was among the first to use CloudMs Archive feature to manage its 60,000 user accounts. In total, the company paid €2,100,000 under its existing system, and this bill has now been reduced to just €234,000 by switching to CloudM.

Gary Bennion, managing director at CloudM, says, “Archive is an industry first, cloud native solution that is designed to help organisations comply with regulations, answer information requests, and deal with conflicts and disputes efficiently while giving them the confidence that the data needed is safe and secure within their chosen storage environment.

“Within any digital workplace it’s vital to keep licence costs down, but this is especially true in organisations with high staff turnover. With current leading SaaS vendors if 200 employees leave an organisation each year that’s 200 unused licenses to add to the bill annually, which can add up really quickly. With Archive that cost is eliminated, but you still have the peace of mind of having kept it in place.”

To find out more about CloudM and Archive visit here.

