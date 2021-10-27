Herndon, VA., 26 October, 2021 – ST Engineering iDirect, a global provider of satellite communications, has collaborated with technology provider XipLink to implement a security feature required for 4G backhaul services. The feature will support IP security (IPsec) encryption with CMPv2 digital certificate management, building upon the existing high levels of security already offered by ST Engineering iDirect whilst maintaining satellite traffic optimisation and acceleration. The new functionality has been tested and certified by satellite operator Turksat.

CMPv2 is a feature-rich and flexible certification exchange protocol standard which supports any type of cryptography. It is a standard requirement for mobile operators that ensures secure functionality and is essential to enable the optimisation and acceleration of 3G, 4G and 5G backhaul services.

The three companies have invested time, equipment and expertise in the development and testing of the additional security feature in XipLink’s software, which forms an integral part of the ST Engineering iDirect SatHaul-XE solution. Turksat will benefit from the ability to securely extend its mobile services throughout the Middle East region, providing a seamless customer experience.

Leveraging Turksat’s HTS architecture coupled with next-generation satellite ground infrastructure, will result in lower bandwidth costs, improved throughput levels, increased network efficiency and the best end-user experience. With the anticipated launch of the Turksat 5B satellite later this year which will expand the operator’s coverage across Europe and Africa, Turksat will leverage the solution to provide 4G cellular backhaul coverage to 100 rural sites. Live tests of the feature have achieved 200 Mbps on satellite links without compromising acceleration or optimisation.

“This new feature expands the scope of IPsec management for mobile networks,” says, Semir Hassanaly, head of cellular backhaul and trunking, ST Engineering iDirect. “Working closely with Turksat and Xiplink, we were able to quickly respond and implement the functionality they needed that differentiates their service offering to MNOs, providing an enhanced user experience to the downstream subscriber.”

“ST Engineering iDirect and XipLink have a strong relationship that is more than a decade mature,” comments Jack Waters, CEO at XipLink. “In the last few years, we have assisted with enhancing the SatHaul-XE solution to include high capacity GTP acceleration, advanced packet aggregation and the latest WAN optimisation benefits. Today, our partnership extends IPSec security capabilities to include automation of encryption keys using CMPv2 standards, which have been fully tested by Turksat and their downstream MNO customers.”

“We are pleased to have been able to work so collaboratively with the ST Engineering iDirect and Xiplink teams and to be the first operator to implement this additional security feature,” comments Mehmet Fuat Eroglu, director of satellite services corporate solutions, Turksat. “We look forward to enhancing our offering and extending our delivery of 4G services to our existing and new customers with the launch of Turksat 5B.”

The SatHaul-XE solution is now available across the full range of ST Engineering iDirect product lines.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus