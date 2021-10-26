Vancouver, Canada. 26 OCTOBER, 2021 – Turnium Technology Group, Inc. is pleased to announce an embedded multi-path site networking solution with Lanner Electronics at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, October 26-28, 2021.

The solution, to be demonstrated in Lanner’s booth (#1740), includes Turnium’s off-the-shelf network bonding and failover software pre-installed on Lanner’s uCPE L-1515 device. This bundle enables customers to deliver multi-path failover using diverse LTE and wireline paths quickly and simply.

“We’re delighted to work with Lanner to bring this new solution to-market,” says, Johan Arnet, Turnium CEO. “It will be easier and faster for customers to provide site survivability, bond wireless and wireline circuits and get the business continuity benefits of fast failover in a single purchase from Lanner.”

The combined solution will be available as a new SKU (Turnium SW Bonding Tool) in Lanner’s product catalogue. The bundled price from Lanner allows customers to make a single purchase and receive the benefit of high-quality Lanner hardware pre-imaged with Turnium’s multi-path bonding and failover technology to increase site bandwidth and survivability.

“Lanner is pleased to partner with Turnium and to be able to offer this innovative solution that will address customers’ demand for network path flexibility and diversity,” says, Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Application BU. “Organisations will now be able to work through LTE dead zones or work through landline ISP outages while bringing branches and remote sites securely on-net to their corporate networks.”

Lanner is developing a series of SKUs with Turnium to support additional fast-deployment use-cases. Additional SKU will be made available through Lanner’s product catalog. Turnium and Lanner will be at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles and will be demonstrating the embedded solution in the Lanner booth.

