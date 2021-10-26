WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the Shortlisted Entries for the 2021 IoT Global Awards.

“The pandemic and global economic shock might have been expected to slow the growth of IoT-enabled services. Not so, if we’re to judge from entries to the IoT Global Awards 2021,” says Jeremy Cowan, chairman of the judges & co-founder of IoT Now.

“In this the 4th year of the awards we see more entries than ever and growing sophistication of consumer and business applications. It’s a sign of the sector’s increasing maturity that we are all starting to rely on IoT, through applications that inspire and amaze.”

The award organisers are proud to reveal that the shortlist nominees for the world’s leading IoT Awards.

View the full shortlist here.

Congratulations to all the shortlist nominees!

The final stage of the competition is judged by an independent and international panel of VIP Judges, who must choose from up to 12 entries in each of the 11 categories.

The Winners of the 2020 IoT Global Awards will be announced on Monday, 22nd November 2021 on www.iotglobalawards.com and shared by media partners; IoT For All, IoT Events, IoT News, GeoConnexion, Internet of Business, Internet of Things Council, i-Scoop and Transforma Insights via their own portals and social networks.

Finally, the award organisers would like to thank all those who entered their IoT products, services and individuals in this year’s awards – we hope to see you again in 2022.

