Vodafone unveiled plans to add nearly 7,000 software engineers to its expanding European-wide technical workforce by 2025, through a combination of recruitment, re-skilling existing employees and insourcing.

The move is part of Vodafone’s increased investment to meet surging demand for digital connectivity, which is growing by up to 50% every year, and has been accelerated by the pandemic. By bringing more software skills in-house, Vodafone is driving forward its strategy to transform from a traditional telecommunications company to a new generation connectivity and digital services provider of scale across Europe and Africa.

Expanding its software capabilities will allow Vodafone to build differentiated products and services at lower cost and own the intellectual property (IP) rather than sourcing them through suppliers. Insourcing expertise generates savings of 20%, on average, for Vodafone.

Vodafone is also combining the advantage of its geographical scale with the adoption of software practices, and the creation of digital skills hubs across Europe. These will mean that Vodafone can launch new products and services 50% faster and in multiple countries at the same time.

The new intake of software engineers will complement the existing 9,000 employees already working in this area. They join Vodafone Technology, the new platform-focused function within Vodafone that unites all European tech employees, as well as its international shared services division. Together, they will develop new Internet of things (IoT) products, smart network features, digital & IT, and cyber security services across Europe.

Johan Wibergh, chief technology officer of Vodafone, says, “Vodafone is rapidly shifting up the gears to support the dramatic digital transformation that businesses and society are undergoing. We are building a global software brand with a diverse and inclusive culture, providing superfast connectivity and powerful digital products however and wherever customers want to use them.”

By 2025, more than 50% of all employees within Vodafone Technology will work in software engineering. Vodacom, part of Vodafone Group, is also adopting a similar strategy through the extension of digital and financial services across Africa.

Software engineers at Vodafone will benefit from the company’s new technical career path, designed to recognise and develop technology experts into senior roles within Vodafone. They will be given the freedom to experiment and invent new services using cloud native digital architecture which will be made available to 300 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed broadband and 22 million TV customers via platforms built by Vodafone Technology.

With the springboard of a major investment of €8 billion in the last financial year, Vodafone Technology is already well advanced with its plans, based on its Tech 2025 strategic blueprint.

