Unterschleissheim, Germany. 21 October 2021 – Moxa Europe GmbH and Crosser, a provider of edge analytics for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announce their cooperation. Together, Crosser’s edge analytics platform and Moxa’s reliable network, connectivity and edge computing solutions will help manufacturing companies to connect their devices to offer better collaboration between systems, processes, and people.

Smart manufacturing centres around creating an environment where all available information from the shop floor itself and from every other point along the supply chain is captured in real-time, made visible and transformed into actionable insights.

This need for interconnectivity across IT and OT networks has created a demand for intuitive, scalable cloud services and edge computing solutions. That’s why, in a recent IBM study, 91% of respondents stated their organisations plan to implement edge computing in the next five years. However, to realise these technologies, manufacturers require both the technology itself and support to implement it.

Moxa helps organisations digitise their infrastructure. By providing secure and reliable IIoT solutions that let customers rapidly develop and deploy applications in the field, Moxa’s cloud-ready gateways and long life-cycle software act as the ideal starting point for manufacturers upgrading to Industry 4.0.

Moxa’s IIoT edge gateway family includes industrial computers that are optimised for edge computing applications. For instance, Moxa’s IIoT gateway software ThingsPro Edge provides a cloud-ready gateway solution for easy and secure connectivity between the edge and cloud, ensuring transparent data exchange between OT and IT systems.

Crosser’s low-code platform gives users access to a rich library of pre-built modules that enable non-developers to apply any data transformation, harmonisation, or data reduction to their streaming data. The platform runs on a hybrid architecture, which means that the partly cloud-based, real-time analytics engine can be installed anywhere: on an edge gateway, on a factory floor, or in the cloud giving customers maximum flexibility. By joining forces, Crosser and Moxa can give manufacturers a complete IIoT solution.

“Crosser solves one of the most common challenges our customers face making data analytics scalable,” says, Hermann Berg, head of IIoT at Moxa. “Most customers can adopt new technologies, like edge computing, on a single device. However, the real challenge comes when an organisation wants to make changes to their analytics software in the field or implement a new technology across multiple devices. That’s where Crosser comes in.” Crosser’s hybrid architecture allows companies to innovate centrally with a low-code approach. The architecture combines the best of two worlds: the simplicity of modern cloud technologies and the secure and low-cost processing of data close to the data source, on premise or on an edge device.

Martin Thunman

“Being low-code, Crosser helps industrial companies move faster in their digitalisation journeys by putting the power of innovation in the hands of non-developers,” explains Martin Thunman, co-founder and CEO of Crosser. “Our goal is to make edge analytics possible for all manufacturing companies, no matter their size or in-house skillset. But to make digitalisation happen, we need an equally scalable IIoT toolkit that can bring software to manufacturers. For Crosser, Moxa is the perfect partner.

“What’s more, Moxa can pre-integrate its partners’ software. This is another key benefit for Crosser, as it will help to accelerate our time to market and help us to reach even more industries,” concluded Thunman.

You can learn more about the joint solutions and use cases visiting Moxa’s IIoT Partner website or by registering to Moxa’s upcoming IIoT TechTalk “Edge Infrastructure Meets Edge Analytics At Scale” on November 4th 11:00 am, where both Moxa and Crosser will speak about use cases that demonstrate how IIoT infrastructure can accelerate the phases of the IIoT project lifecycle.

