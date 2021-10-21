Hawick, Scotland, 21 October 2021 – Emtelle, the global manufacturer of pre-connectorised blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions, is pleased to announce a contract win with Cardiff based communications provider, Ogi. A three year, multi-million-pound contract will see Emtelle confirmed as a supplier of primary duct, subducts, microducts and fibre components for Ogi’s network and customer connections.

Ogi recently secured an investment from Infracapital to deliver a £200m phase 1 business plan to build a full-fibre broadband network across south Wales. This will transform the digital landscape for underserved communities in the region, with the network able to deliver speeds of up to 900 Mbps for businesses. Emtelle will supply first-class products for the fibre roll-out and provide support and training as part of the partnership to help Ogi ensure that every customer has access to reliable and high-quality fibre broadband.

Simon Wade, sales manager at Emtelle, says, “It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Ogi during the consultation, tendering and awarding processes, and we are looking forward to building on that relationship. As the demand for ultrafast connectivity continues to rise, so does the need for a reliable network infrastructure. Emtelle is proud to supply a full solution product range to support Ogi as it seeks to achieve its ambitious goal to connect rural and underserved communities over the next few years.”

The roll-out plans will bring full-fibre broadband to 150,000 homes and businesses from Haverfordwest to Chepstow as part of the initial phase, with an ambition to expand the full-fibre offering to 350,000 homes and businesses across south Wales. Towns and villages in Monmouthshire, the Vale of Glamorgan and Pembrokeshire, will be amongst the first to benefit. However, the aim is to connect as many underserved communities as possible over the coming years. Businesses in Haverfordwest could see their broadband speeds increase up to thirty-two times.

Ogi CEO Ben Allwright, says, “As Ogi grows, we must work with partners that understand our drive to meet our ambitious targets to enhance connectivity across the region to support business, residential customers, communities, and our public sector. Our goal is to create a world-class network, and we believe Emtelle can help us achieve this. Emtelle has shown how dedicated it is to providing reliable, future-proof fibre networks and are as committed to delivering an increasingly essential service to communities as we are at Ogi. We look forward to working with Emtelle to create a more connected Wales over the next few years.”

As well as using Emtelle’s passive solutions for its own networks, Ogi is also building many networks using Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) solutions to enable communications service providers to share Openreach’s existing access network infrastructure. Emtelle’s proposition included a range of PIA compliant solutions to meet this requirement.

Emtelle’s wide range of fibre optic solutions, constant innovation and manufacturing capacities have proven it is well placed to meet supply demands for ambitious projects. Its reputation for first-class customer service and support has been repeatedly demonstrated in the field. With more than 40 years of experience and its manufacturing facility in Hawick, UK, Emtelle has been able to supply solutions to key players across the UK and Europe.

