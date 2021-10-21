Simon Dronfield of Fuse

Guildford, UK. 19th October 2021 – Fuse has selected Highlight’s service assurance platform to deliver a unified view of the networks it delivers to multi-tenant commercial properties, covering leased line and broadband networks as well as each tenant’s individual LAN and guest Wi-Fi services.

Highlight gives Fuse transparency on how the networks in these multi-tenant buildings are performing and helps them to improve communication with their customers as well as identify and resolve issues more efficiently. Fuse will also give its clients and landlords access to Highlight’s information, so they can see the network performance for themselves and deliver a more informed service to their tenants.

Fuse currently manages the networks and mobile data connections for a number of multi-tenanted buildings throughout the UK, with more in the pipeline in the coming months.

Jamie Mableson, director of Fuse says, “Our property agent clients and landlords are having to adapt to new ways of working and future accommodation requirements. With so much uncertainty, their tenants are looking for flexible contracts rather than traditional long-term leases. This means a large floor plate that would traditionally have been allocated to single occupier, is now being split into a number of units, with each unit let fully inclusive of data and telecoms. In the past, data connectivity was the responsibility of the tenant. However, due to the need for flexibility, it is now the landlord and agent who are installing dedicated, secure connections for each tenant.

“This upheaval in commercial property has created an opportunity for us in the market since property agents and landlords rarely have the expertise to manage these networks, and they certainly don’t want to employ IT specialists.”

Simon Dronfield, also a director of Fuse adds, “By using Highlight, we can simplify and streamline how we manage our customers’ networks and improve fault response times. Highlight’s single screen provides a unified view of all internal and external network components. Faults are easily identified so that we can take corrective action in the appropriate area. This is vital, particularly with everyone relying on cloud applications such Office 365, MS Teams, Zoom and others, which are totally dependent on the network.”

Simon explains, “Managing agents and property owners hate being out of control, so we have given them their own view of the easy-to-understand Highlight dashboard. It provides them with the security of knowing that their network and components are in full working order. Highlight’s simple visual screen shows each component as green when working, amber when an issue is brewing, or red when something has failed. It is the perfect service assurance tool, it shows instantly where a problem lies, so the property agent can be more responsive to their tenants, and we can have more informed discussions with our customers and remedy the situation faster.”

