Sam Bucci of Ribbon Communications

Plano, TX. 19 October, 2021– Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Fort Morgan, Colorado-based Viaero Wireless and Viaero Fiber Networks, have selected Ribbon’s comprehensive suite of integrated IP and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solutions.

Ribbon’s solution suite, which includes Neptune (MPLS transport), Apollo (DWDM transport), and Muse (Domain Control), provide Viaero with an optimised IP and optical solution that enables significant increased network capacity in an efficient manner.

“We are committed to delivering reliable, affordable services that keep our customers connected regardless of where they are within the world,” says Ron Christensen, president of Viaero Fiber Networks. “Enhancing our fibre transport with Ribbon allows us to dramatically increase our network capacity and expand our offerings and services. Ribbon was the clear choice for this upgrade and will provide Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport along with a single network management solution.”

“We are extremely pleased to support Viaero and their rapidly expanding fibre network,” says Sam Bucci, EVP & general manager, IP optical networks business unit. “Our integrated IP Optical solutions have the multi-service edge capabilities required to support 5G X-haul and broadband backhaul, not only giving Viaero the improved speed and efficiency they need, but also the agility and performance required to capture and grow new revenue streams.”

The Ribbon solution deployed by Viaero supports 1 Gigabit (G) and 10G aggregation over 200G optical transport that is easily scalable to 400G. In addition to its advanced support of Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport, Ribbon IP Optical solutions also provide network performance monitoring; analytics; fibre health management with an automated (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry) OTDR; and service level agreement (SLA) management.

Key takeaways:

Viaero Wireless, and Viaero Fiber Networks have selected Ribbon’s IP Optical portfolio to upgrade their network from microwave and leased services to fibre connectivity.

The selection of Ribbon’s IP Optical solutions, which include Apollo (DWDM transport), Neptune (MPLS transport), and Muse (Domain Control), provide Viaero with a single vendor solution that enables increased network bandwidth, improved data speeds and the ability to sell mobile backhaul services to other MNOs.

Viaero selected Ribbon because they could provide Layer 1 through Layer 3 transport services along with a single network management solution.

The integrated IP Optical solution is ideal for MNOs like Viaero who want to maximise network efficiency across the IP and optical layers, while creating new revenue generating services such as the ability to offer 5G X-haul and broadband backhaul services.

Ribbon’s integrated solution supports 1G and 10G aggregation over 200G optical transport that scales easily to 400G.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus