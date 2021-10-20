Rohit Aggarwal of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology announced a partnership to consolidate and transform Segra’s OSS to improve operational efficiencies and enhance the customer experience for many of its core products and services, including security, connectivity, collaboration and cloud solutions.

Segra is an independent fibre infrastructure providers in the Eastern United States, with a wide-reaching footprint across nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The company also provides voice and data solutions to thousands of businesses and public sector organisations as well as wholesale transport services to the largest operators in the world.

Netcracker Digital OSS, including Active Resource Inventory, Discovery & Reconciliation, Planning & Design and Outside Plant, and Professional Services, including data migration, solution implementation and post-production support, will create a single platform for all of Segra’s network data. This consolidation will allow Segra to streamline operational processes, such as device configuration, fibre cable design, network discovery, order fulfillment and circuit design, for a superior customer experience. In addition, Segra will benefit from future-proof technology with a flexible platform that allows for technology enhancements and growth.

“Segra is a rapidly growing service provider, and we made the strategic decision to select Netcracker as the platform of the future for our network operations, which are so critical to the success of our business,” says, Bruce Dyke, chief information officer at Segra.

“It’s very exciting to embark on a brand new partnership with Segra and to make a positive impact on their operations and business processes,” says Rohit Aggarwal, general manager at Netcracker. “We look forward to working with Segra for many years to come.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus