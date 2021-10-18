Phil Mottram of HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a strategic partnership to provide secure and flexible network connectivity to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The innovative new partnership claims to make the 2022 Commonwealth Games more connected, more inclusive, and more engaging than ever before.

As one of the largest sporting events in the world, the Commonwealth Games will bring together thousands of people across competition and non-competition venues, all of whom will require a flexible, fast and secure network experience.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games selected Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company to deliver an advanced network infrastructure across the entire execution of the Games. In order to commence with an exceptional connectivity experience, HPE will operate on an accelerated implementation timeline to provide the full portfolio of Aruba technology as a service, supporting:

The hybrid workforce bringing the Games to life: Executing such a large-scale event requires seamless teamwork among thousands of staff and volunteers working across 14 Games competition venues and a number of equally critical non-competition venues. Aruba’s advanced networking technology will enable smooth execution for the hybrid workforce behind the delivery of the Games, allowing connectivity across the Games headquarters, the Technical Operations Centre and all other venues.

An efficient information flow for broadcast and media: Aruba technology will be responsible for providing a superior Games operational delivery experience and will support the fast and efficient distribution of the results to press and broadcasters, helping to enable the broadcast to circa. 1.5 billion TV viewers.

A digital legacy: Beyond the Games, HPE is committed to leaving behind a legacy of digital sustainability in the West Midlands region and will work with local authorities and Birmingham 2022 to ensure that on-site equipment is made available to the community once it has been decommissioned from Games time delivery.

“It is fantastic to have Aruba join us as our Official Venue Network Infrastructure Supporter for Birmingham 2022,” says Adrian Corcoran, chief information officer at Birmingham 2022. “Aruba, using their expertise as part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, are the ideal company to provide a complex and flexible network connection, enabling a seamless experience for our workforce, volunteers and athletes. This is such an integral part of Birmingham 2022 and we’re confident Aruba will help us bring the Games to life. Aruba is fully aligned with our sustainability pledge and it’s wonderful to know the company will be working locally to ensure we leave a digital legacy behind.”

“We are delighted to partner with Aruba and the wider team at Hewlett Packard Enterprise for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,” says Martin Reynolds, Commonwealth Games Federation executive director. “They will play a critical role in ensuring that the Games are more connected and engaging than ever, ensuring an unrivalled experience for athletes that will last a lifetime.”

Aruba will provide the full network experience as a service to the Commonwealth Games, deploying a programmable edge-to-cloud solution, using Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Aside from providing exceptional connectivity, the solution will also deliver AI-driven security and management in the cloud via Aruba Central to connect, protect, analyse and act on events and requests that comes across the network.

This will enable IT teams to identify potential threats before they have a chance to impact the event experience, helping to ensure Birmingham 2022 is one of the most secure sporting events to date. HPE Pointnext Services will provide IT expertise to bring the experience to life in close collaboration with fellow sponsor and Official Network Technology Integrator for the Games, North.

Marc Waters

“At any major sporting event, experience is everything. Fundamental to this is the secure connectivity that empowers collaboration for the events team and enables the media to reach a global audience,” says Marc Waters, senior vice president and managing director UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa, HPE. “The challenge of implementing the networking infrastructure, services and software that meet the unique and demanding requirements of the Games is significant. Our experienced services team and edge-to-cloud platform deliver against these needs with automation, management and flexibility embedded, leaving the events team to focus on delivering an exceptional Games.”

“HPE has a long and proud heritage of connecting international sporting fixtures, which positions us perfectly to support Birmingham 2022, one of the most prestigious sport events in the world and paves the way for a legacy of providing sporting event solutions as a service,” says Phil Mottram, president, intelligent edge, HPE. “Over the course of our partnership, we are looking forward to partnering with the teams responsible for the delivery of the Games to standardise event connectivity, speed up the delivery of future competitions and ensure a more secure, consistent and engaging experience for athletes, staff, volunteers, media, officials and the entire Games Family.”

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 14 competition venues from 28 July until 8 August 2022. As the biggest event to be held in the West Midlands, it is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city and have a global TV audience of 1.5 billion.

