Guavus, a Thales company and provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics solutions for communications service providers (CSPs), announced that its new Service-IQ Device Management Analytics (DMA) solution has been selected by one of the mobile operators in Vietnam.

With the growing numbers and variety of mobile devices on their network, the operator was finding it difficult to keep up with the digital demographics of their network, especially as they prepare to roll out new 5G services. Without immediate visibility into the device capabilities offered to their subscribers, they can’t quickly adapt to the new device technologies continually being introduced which could have negative effects on their Network Planning, Operations and Marketing teams, as well as their business as a whole.

They selected Guavus Service-IQ DMA because it provides the in-depth, real-time analytics their multiple stakeholders need to understand the capabilities and behaviours of all the devices connected to their network. It provides the instant mobile device insights they need to make data-driven decisions on network rollout and marketing strategies while being able to better identify suspicious behaviour and potential fraud.

Alex Shevchenko

“We’re pleased to be working with this leading provider in Vietnam through our partner in the region, NEO,” says Guavus CEO Alex Shevchenko. “It’s been great to see so many operators globally deploying Service-IQ DMA, for many of the reasons expressed by this new customer. To successfully execute on their customer-centric business and operations strategies and roll out 5G, they need the ability to gain real-time insights on 5G-capable device adoption and distribution.”

Guavus Service-IQ DMA provides visibility into:

device demographics with instant insights that illustrate device usage trends and comparative analysis;

device adoption, churn and loyalty to multiple device characteristics including the manufacturer, model and operating system;

customer segmentation;

issues related to device compatibility with the network;

device distribution by 30+ characteristics; and

mobile number portability analysis.

