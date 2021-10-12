Hilary Oliver of Tollring

Hilary Oliver has been appointed to the position of chief marketing and experience officer (CMXO) at Tollring. The appointment confirms Tollring’s commitment to prioritising customer experience globally across all products and services and its importance for its partners and their customers.

As CMXO, Hilary is responsible for driving marketing and customer experience throughout Tollring. The position is a natural extension to her marketing director role, focusing on both user experience in existing and future software releases by putting customer experience within Tollring. Hilary will help partners to fuel growth in lead generation whilst driving and upholding Tollring’s brand awareness and reputation.

Hilary says, “Over the past 18 months, we have seen our addressable market widen in light of new demands for analytics products driven by hybrid working and data-driven decision making. This has come at a time where our investment in our processes and people has been high, allowing us to deliver technology and innovations forward apace. As a result, we have seen the introduction of new releases for Cisco BroadWorks, Webex Calling, Mitel Flex and Microsoft Teams, all of which have served to satiate demand for greater customer experience insights.”

Hilary appointment follows nine years in a marketing role at Tollring. During this time, Hilary has been instrumental in enhancing Tollring’s approach to marketing, customer experience and user experience. She has driven the successful roll out of a vast number of product launches, overseen the enhancement of internal quality processes, developed extensive partner and customer engagement programmes and campaigns on a global scale.

Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring adds, “By formalising Hilary’s role in this way we are recognising her dedication, the exceptional results she has achieved and the example she sets both within Tollring and amongst our partners in delivering the best possible outcomes in both marketing and customer experience.”

Hilary’s appointment follows a series of recent changes within the company, most notably Andy Bannister’s appointment to global head of sales. The structure of the business enables the company to focus on strengthening its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider partnerships, and to build upon the successful international growth seen over the last year.

