Tom Luke of Tutela

Denmark leads the way in Tutela’s new 2021 Global Mobile Experience Report, with the highest Excellent Consistent Quality at 86.16%. Tutela’s Excellent Consistent Quality metric represents how often connections are good enough for demanding applications like 1080p video streaming, HD group video calling and real time mobile gaming.

At an operator level, TDC Denmark had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality at 90.37%, while T-Mobile Netherlands was in second place at 89.7% and Vodafone Netherlands placed fourth at 88.5%.

A new metric to this global report is Tutela’s Video Experience score, which has been developed to gauge the quality of experience subscribers are getting and how well their expectations are being met while video streaming. At an operator level, SoftBank Japan and Elisa Finland had the highest score at 4.06 out of 5.

Key findings:

Mobile users in Denmark enjoy the best mobile experience in the world

Overall, European and Asian countries as well as their operators lead in all the KPIs analysed in this report, with Europe dominating the list. While Denmark had the highest Excellent Consistent Quality of 86.16%, South Korea in Asia statistically tied with Finland for second place.

Danish operator TDC delivered the best mobile experience in the world, based on Tutela’s Excellent Consistent Quality metric

European and Asian operators again took the lead for providing the best overall mobile experience to their subscribers. TDC Denmark placed first with the highest Excellent Consistent Quality of 90.37% while T-Mobile Netherlands stood second at 89.70%. South Korean operator SKTelecom delivered the best mobile experience in Asia securing a spot in the top five at 87.84%.

SoftBank Japan and Elisa Finland deliver the worlds best mobile video experience

European and Asian operators dominated the Video Experience Score category as well. Japanese operator SoftBank and Finnish operator Elisa were clear winners in this category scoring 4.06 out of 5.

Tom Luke, VP at Tutela comments, “With the world recovering from the global pandemic, mobile connectivity matters more now than ever before. Mobile users need to trust that they can get a consistently good mobile experience, whenever and wherever they need it. Download speeds unfortunately do not show us the whole picture, thus Tutela has chosen to showcase operators providing the best mobile experience worldwide through our metric Excellent Consistent Quality, and our newest metric Video Experience. Our congratulations go to TDC Denmark and Softbank Japan for leading the world in these two metrics, respectively.”

The full report is available here

