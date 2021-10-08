Segun Ogunsanya of Airtel Africa plc

Airtel Africa plc, a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announces that, following its appointment of Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya, as managing director and chief executive officer, Segun has begun his new role . He took over on 1st October 2021 and has joined the board of Airtel Africa plc.

Segun was previously managing director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria and was responsible for the overall management of the operations in the company’s largest market. He has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.

Segun Ogunsanya

Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He has also been the managing director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa, says, “I am looking forward to building on the solid foundations the Group has established for future sustainable growth across Africa. Moving forward, we will invest even more in our network and distribution channels to serve the communities where we operate. By doing this, we will continue to sustainably bridge the digital divide, expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

