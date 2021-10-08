Robin.io announced details around its participation at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2021, taking place from October 13-15 at the LA Convention Centre in person and virtually. Robin.io will present live demos of its cloud native 5G management stack for both public and private networks at booth #S84, including Robin Cloud Native Platform (CNP), Robin Cloud Native Storage (CNS) and Robin Multi-Cluster Automation Platform (MDCAP) product lines.

Robin.io delivers a hyper-converged cloud-native Kubernetes platform deployed at scale and running some of the most complex data and network-intensive (stateful) applications for large enterprises and service providers. Join Robin.io at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA, and participate in Robin Xplore for a chance to win an iPad

Participants at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon whether in person at the convention centre or virtually— can register for the Robin Xplore.

The Robin.io product line is designed to solve the problems that application and software architecture teams struggle with in order to manage the complexity of infrastructure due to the shortcomings of existing tools. Robin solutions manage application infrastructure so developers and IT operations can focus on higher-value work.

Robin.io has helped deliver the 100% cloud-native architecture for a managed network operator, deploying both 5G and edge services. Robin.io runs the entire 5G stack, Open RAN, Core and MEC for that telco, along with many 4G functions, all on containers with Robin.io CNP and MDCAP.

Robin.io accomplishes this through application bundles and application pipelines. These are automated through patented infrastructure and application topology awareness technology. Robin.io extends the agility, efficiency and portability of Kubernetes to all applications, even complex big data, databases, AI/ML and custom apps, on any infrastructure, on-premise, hybrid cloud or multi-cloud. Global customers include BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA.

