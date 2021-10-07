VanillaPlus Magazine Q3 2021: Real digital transformation makes CSPs innovators not technology integrators
Inside this Issue:
- TALKING HEADS: Hamdy Farid, the vice president of Nokia’s Business Applications unit, tells George Malim that CSPs need to start being innovation enablers and stop being technology integrators.
- ANALYST REPORT: Beecham Research’s Robin Duke-Woolley and Bob Emmerson explore how to address industrial IoT’s diverse requirements for private networking in 7- page report.
- DTWS HEADLINERS: AWS, Telenor and Axiata leaders presentation highlights reveal a renewed focus on collaboration and cloud-based systems.
- EVENT REPORT: Tony Savvas lifts the lid on the highlights of this year’s TM Forum Digital Transformation World Series event.
- CASE STUDY: How Vodafone Europe turned to Nokia to collaborate on an automated anomaly detection as-a-service system.
- INTERVIEW: Erez Antebi warns CSPs that with revenue comes the responsibility to protect consumers and SMBs.
- MARKET NEWS: Vodafone extends CRM platform modernisation agreement with Vodafone Spain, Telstra renews Matrixx Software deal to sharpen 5G charging strategy.
- CONTRACT HOT LIST: The major telecoms IT contracts awarded worldwide.
