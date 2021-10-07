Tony Scarfo of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that it is extending its support for Microsoft’s recently introduced Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service.

Ribbon is adding Professional Services capabilities including Operator Connect API integration, configuration, provisioning, and automation support to complement its portfolio of Direct Routing certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs).

The newly added Professional Services capabilities combine with Ribbon’s Direct Routing certified Operator Connect SBCs to enable service providers to dramatically reduce the time and resources required to bring Operator Connect to market. Operator Connect is an operator-managed service that simplifies interconnection between Teams and the PSTN. Many service providers participating in the initial Operator Connect launch are already Ribbon customers including Pure IP.

“Ribbon is a market leader in carrier interconnect and SIP Trunking, which ideally positions us to help service providers quickly adopt Operator Connect,” says Tony Scarfo, EVP & general manager of Ribbon’s cloud & edge business unit. “Combining Ribbon’s SBC portfolio with our extensive global Professional Services capabilities, gives service providers the tools they need to get their new Operator Connect-based services to market sooner and reduces the risk of losing customers to more agile competitors.”

“Operator Connect offers an innovative way for service providers to immediately meet the strong demand from Teams users around the world to have the ability to seamlessly connect to the PSTN,” says Taimoor Husain, modern workplace strategy and GTM lead, telcos at Microsoft. “The support of ecosystem partners like Ribbon is key to the Operator Connect service and will support us in increasing the adoption rates as we continue to onboard more service providers.”

Ribbon’s Product and Professional Services teams have nearly a decade and a half experience supporting multiple generations of Microsoft products. The company has a deep understanding of Operator Connect requirements and can support carriers as they on-board the solution, including helping with specific Operator Connect APIs.

Ribbon SBCs already provide security and interoperability for hundreds of SIP Trunking, Direct Routing and cloud Unified Communications (UC) services. The company’s extensive SBC portfolio supports multiple Microsoft Teams calling deployment models including Direct Routing and Operator Connect. Their core SBCs including SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 5400 and SBC 7000 deliver the carrier-grade reliability, scale, resiliency and interoperability that is critical for Operator Connect deployments.

Ribbon also supports enterprise Teams Deployments with itsSBC Software Edition Lite (SWe Lite), SBC 1000, SBC 2000, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge portfolio and Ribbon Connect, a fully managed service that Ribbon Partners can use to migrate enterprises to a Teams Phone System in hours instead of days or weeks.

Key takeaways:

Ribbon has expanded its support for Microsoft’s new Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams offering to include Professional Services, dramatically accelerating service providers time to market for launching the service.

Ribbon’s SBCs already support Operator Connect and many of the service providers participating in the initial launch of Operator Connect deployments are already Ribbon customers, including Pure IP.

Ribbon can assist carriers with Operator Connect-specific APIs.

Ribbon also offers a monthly service, Ribbon Connect, for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, aimed at organisations that prefer a service-based model to enable Teams calling.

