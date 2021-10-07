Arista Networks, a provider of data-driven networking, announced the expansion of its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. As a result, customers can take advantage of the greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high definition video collaboration applications and IoT proliferation.

The C-360 wireless platform for next generation campus edge infrastructures is Arista’s cognitive unified edge solution with advanced AI/ML capabilities for understanding which devices are on the wired and wireless network, what they’re doing, and whether they’re properly segmented. Arista CloudVision leverages the C-360’s built-in, application-aware telemetry to deliver the critical information necessary to provide the network operator with a consolidated view of endpoint inventory, device type, connection status, traffic patterns, and application quality of experience connected to both the wired and the wireless network.

“We are seeing a notable acceleration in users refreshing their Wi-Fi networks to accommodate the post-pandemic remote and in-office workforce. Video collaboration is the new “must-have,” triggering significant upgrades in both wireless and wired networks. Arista’s new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point is perfectly timed to address the bandwidth and latency-sensitive applications like video,” says Tam Dell’Oro, CEO and WLAN analyst of the Dell’Oro Group.

The C-360 delivers the Wi-Fi capacity required for Enterprises challenged with increasing requirements including IoT proliferation, video collaboration applications, and multimedia, including dual 10Gb ethernet ports with MACsec for secured connectivity. The C360 operates in the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz frequency bands, supporting both legacy Wi-Fi infrastructure and Wi-Fi 6E enabled clients. The C-360 also includes a dedicated multi-function radio which, in addition to the regular spectrum scan for Radio Resource Management and Wireless Intrusion Detection, provides for over-the-air threat mitigation and active network assurance functions in all the three Wi-Fi bands (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz ).

Arista’s new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point delivers the performance and low latency required for today’s video intensive applications and the capacity for the proliferating IoT requirements by leveraging the new 6 GHz spectrum available with Wi-Fi 6E. Deployed in conjunction with Arista’s Cognitive Wi-Fi, the C-360 provides end-to-end application visibility with the Application Quality of Experience dashboard, automated network troubleshooting, client visibility, and zero trust security with Wireless Intrusion Protection Services (WIPS), MACsec encryption and WPA3/OWE Wi-Fi security.

About the C-360

Full-featured Wi-Fi 6E, 12 Stream AP

Access radios: 4×4:4 6/5GHz Radio + 4×4:4 5GHz Radio + 4×4:4 2.4 GHz Radio

2×2 tri-band multifunctional radio for network assurance, RRM, security and troubleshooting

2x 10 Gigabit Ethernet PoE ports (MACsec capable)

Integrated IoT support (BLE/Zigbee)

Distributed Data and Control plane

IZero-touch deployment through automatic cloud activation and configuration

AI/ML driven diagnostics and troubleshooting

Network Assurance with Client Connectivity tests

Next generation 6 GHz Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS)

Availability

The C-360 is orderable in Q4 2021. Register here to learn more about Arista’s Wi-Fi 6E at our webinar on October 28th, 2021.

Read more about this announcement on Jayshree Ullal’s blog here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus