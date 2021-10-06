Neil Dunham of Quortus

Almost two thirds (63%) of US and European enterprises suffer reduced productivity and efficiency at the hands of weak and unreliable connectivity. This is according to results of new research commissioned by Quortus, a provider of innovative private LTE and 5G network solutions.

The study, carried out by Sapio Research, probed enterprises on their current pain points related to connectivity. The results highlight the growing awareness, interest in, and appetite for private networks among enterprise IT decision makers in the US, UK, Germany, and France.

The survey findings, published in an exclusive report ‘Build, don’t buy: the road to private networks,’ highlight the perceived inadequacies of public fixed and mobile networks:

91% of enterprise respondents believe the limitations of their existing connectivity is squarely tied to the limitations of macro public networks

The major limitations of public networks frustrating enterprises include weak security, restricted network speeds and limited available network capacity limiting innovation

97% of organisations are ready to invest more money to ensure better connectivity, and almost half (47%) would increase current budgets by 10% if it reduced existing fears and limitations and helped drive operational efficiency

A fifth of enterprises do not believe the quality of their existing connectivity will support the achievement of their future digital ambitions

“Enterprises, until recently, have had to rely on public macro networks for broadband connectivity,” says Neil Dunham, VP sales, Quortus. “Our study reveals significant levels of frustration with the inherent limitations of macro networks. Too often global enterprises are finding that the quality of connectivity they receive is decided by an enterprise’s location, relative to network sites, and the number of users relying on them.

As this study shows, strong and reliable connectivity is a significant enabler to greater operational efficiency, enhanced service innovation and better productivity. It is therefore no surprise that enterprises are evaluating their future needs so closely and evaluating alternative means of supply.”

A mission to build and not buy?

The Quortus study revealed that many global enterprises are taking the safeguarding of high-quality connectivity into their own hands by building and operating private cellular networks.

Almost a quarter (23%) of enterprises surveyed currently operate their own network

A third (33%) would prefer to build their own network with the help of specialist partners, rather than buy it directly from a public operator

The top perceived enterprise benefits of private networks include greater security, increased performance and tighter network control.

Dunham continues, “This burgeoning excitement towards private networks is seeing enterprises consider their options when it comes to build, design, and deployment. The key areas of motivation amongst enterprise IT decision makers include a willingness to benefit from specialist vertical knowledge and expertise, not being limited by a public operator’s footprint or service capability and need for bespoke requirements now and in the future. Only private networks can offer a truly bespoke connectivity solution to guarantee appropriate levels of performance, reliability, security and control for all global enterprises.”

The new study surveyed 260 IT decision makers in the US, UK, Germany and France, in companies with between 1,000 and 10,000 employees and revenue of more than $1 million (€0.87 million) a year, operating in the manufacturing/industrial, retail, healthcare, automotive, defense/security, shipping, logistics and local government sectors.

