According to the Government of Japan, “Technology and innovation are a foundation of Japan’s competitive edge. Innovative technologies and ideas are changing the way people live, and contribute to the world.”

When it comes to the projected annual $26 billion (€22.41 billion) mission-critical communications (MCX) industry, Japan’s technology companies are now poised to help first responder agencies (fire, ambulance, police) across the country to work better and save more lives through the applied use of smart MCX technology and equipment.

Japan has long been a global provider of mobile communications. Its landmark innovations include the commercial mobile browser-based web service, the mobile email, and the handsets with cameras. This culture of innovation created a thriving ecosystem and fueled the successful expansion of Japanese industry.

Japan’s networks are now looking to begin the next technology journey following other disruptive innovations such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). So what is behind Japan’s imminent adoption of MCX technology?

Akio Ogiso, Softil‘s business development director for Japan, points to the answer, “Japan’s critical infrastructures have long been based on the traditional technologies of a few companies. For example, Japan’s railroads – possibly the best in the world- use old communication technology to support it but can now be enhanced through the adoption of MCX technology.”

He cites other South East Asian countries such as South Korea that are now gaining from MCX technology through MCX-enabled control rooms and the always-connected smart, ruggedised handsets of drivers in trains travelling at speeds in excess of 250 kmph.

“Japan’s energy sector can also benefit from MCX technologies and critical infrastructure companies can achieve higher operational efficiencies and lower energy costs to consumers through MCX technology,” adds Ogiso.

New revenue streams

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mission critical communication market is projected to reach an approximate valuation of US$26.66 billion (€22.98 billion) by 2025, growing at a 10.5% CAGR over the period 2019-2025.

The main MCX beneficials will be the public service, aerospace and defense, railways, energy and the automotive industries. The huge demand for MCX technology from handheld and ruggediSed device manufacturers, MCX/LMR gateways vendors , dispatch and command and control consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment will also push market growth.

And then the rising uptake of cross-platform client frameworks to develop IP-based mission-critical voice and video communications over LTE (VoLTE and ViLTE) solutions substantiates the projected market size.

This worldwide demand (driven by US FirstNet, UK ESN, South Korea SafeNet, and more) creates a unique opportunity also for Japanese communication solution vendors not only to sell locally, but also to offer their solutions to countries worldwide where MCX is already a reality (SK, US, UK, EU and many more).

Nationwide introduction program

Softil is already supplying IP communication technologies to key Japanese vendors including Fujitsu, Hitachi, Iwatsu Electric, Panasonic, SONY and many others.

Softil’s Ogiso is now a new nationwide MCX introduction program for Japan’s technology companies supplying mobile communications equipment for its internal and external markets. This program highlights how Japanese companies can quickly compete with their global competitors through the adoption of Softil’s enabling MCX software development kit called BEEHD.

Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggediSed devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more.

Many innovators around the world have chosen to work with Softil – Siemens Mobility, Capita, Hanswell, and Daeyoun to name just a few. Japan’s technology companies, such as handheld, dual-mode and in-vehicle device manufacturers, private LTE solution providers, control room vendors can generate new revenue streams by joining the MCX revolution in the shortest timeframe. Time is of the essence.

