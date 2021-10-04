Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither of Zain

Netcracker Technology announced that Zain Saudi Arabia, an innovator of mobile services in the Middle East and Africa, has selected the cloud-based Netcracker Digital BSS and Netcracker Customer Engagement for its digital transformation program.

Zain Saudi Arabia will also utilise Netcracker Service Management & Orchestration, part of Netcracker Digital OSS, to create the foundation for automated network slicing within its 5G core environment and across its entire network for 5G monetisation. The Netcracker Digital OSS portfolio will also help Zain to manage its virtualised network and deliver multivendor services.

Netcracker Digital BSS and Customer Engagement encompass a wide variety of domains, including Customer Management, Revenue Management, Product Management and Channel Management, and will be hosted on premises with Zain’s advanced cloud infrastructure. The solution will provide the operator with a single platform for transformation and convergence across all payment types and optimise support for B2C and B2B customers.

Netcracker will deploy Converged Rating & Charging, Online Charging System (OCS), Product Catalogue, Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Partner Management, Sales Automation, Self-Service Portal, CSR Desktop, Customer Journey Management, Loyalty Management and other components to lower TCO, accelerate time to market and provide a premium digital experience.

Benedetto Spaziani

Commenting on the project, Zain Saudi Arabia’s chief executive officer, Eng. Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, says, “We want to ensure that the customers’ digital experience matches our multi-award-winning 5G network. We are therefore looking forward to updating our legacy BSS infrastructure to unlock transformation and accelerate our evolution for years to come. Netcracker’s full suite of pre-integrated solutions, precise delivery and extensive expertise will enable us to sustain rapid growth, achieve improved customer experience and deliver new innovative products in the 5G era.”

“Zain Saudi Arabia exemplifies innovation, disruption and growth in its exploration of 5G,” says, Benedetto Spaziani, general manager at Netcracker. “We are very excited to embark on this new chapter as we help Zain Saudi Arabia redefine customer experience, create new revenue streams and fully leverage 5G.”

