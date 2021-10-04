Chris Pearson of 5G Americas

5G Americas, the wireless industry trade consortium and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, has elected Uruguay’s operator Antel to its board of governors. Antel joins other key stakeholder entities committed to the progress 5G in North, Central and Latin America.

“5G Americas is pleased to welcome Antel to the board of governors,” states Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas. “We are honoured to have another technology leader from the Latin America region contribute their expertise and insight to our association.”

Antel, the state-owned Uruguayan full-service telecommunications provider, headquartered in Montevideo, is a technology innovation provider in Latin America. It was the operator to launch commercial LTE services in the region in late 2011, as well as the operator in the region to launch a 5G commercial network in April of 2019. The operator provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity to more than 80% of Uruguayan households.

“Antel recognises wireless communications’ pivotal role as a catalyst for digital transformation and economic growth. We look forward to collaborating with other leading wireless companies from the Americas on technical and regulatory issues to help drive 5G adoption and promote measures that will help it meet its full potential,” comments Humberto Roca, chief technology information officer, Antel.

