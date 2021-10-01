Mark Palmer of TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc. has announced a series of innovations to its Predict portfolio that reduce time to data-driven insights, fuelling the pervasive use of analytics and data science capabilities. The product updates to TIBCO Spotfire, TIBCO WebFOCUS, TIBCO Data Science, and TIBCO Streaming create a critical link within the Hyperconverged Analytics experience, empowering organisations to better analyse data and predict their future.

“Organisations require insights at everyone’s fingertips, no matter where they are on their digital business journey,” says Mark Palmer, senior vice president, engineering, TIBCO. “We designed all our latest enhancements to be immersive, smart, and real time, with an ongoing mission to help everyone leverage the limitless power of data, yielding insights at the speed of thought.”

Enhancements to the TIBCO Predict portfolio include:

TIBCO spotfire : The company says Spotfire continues to unlock the developer community’s creativity to customise its immersive, smart, real-time analytics engine with the TIBCO Spotfire Mods framework, which enables the community to add new, rich visualisations to Spotfire. Spotfire Data Functions extend the Mods framework, offering data functions, artificial intelligence (AI), and data science capabilities, helping data scientists put “the algorithm behind the button.” Finally, the integration between Spotfire and TIBCO ModelOps, coming soon, allows citizen data scientists to quickly and easily augment decision-making with no-code management of AI/ML models.

: The company says Spotfire continues to unlock the developer community’s creativity to customise its immersive, smart, real-time analytics engine with the TIBCO Spotfire Mods framework, which enables the community to add new, rich visualisations to Spotfire. Spotfire Data Functions extend the Mods framework, offering data functions, artificial intelligence (AI), and data science capabilities, helping data scientists put “the algorithm behind the button.” Finally, the integration between Spotfire and TIBCO ModelOps, coming soon, allows citizen data scientists to quickly and easily augment decision-making with no-code management of AI/ML models. TIBCO webFOCUS : New cloud-native deployment capabilities add containerised deployment options and a managed cloud offering to support enterprise-wide scaling. In addition, the WebFOCUS product upgrades provide users with enhanced authoring and assembly capabilities like filtering, styling, reporting, and app development in a single hub. This helps organisations find new ways to use AI/ML to augment data preparation, content creation, and collaboration.

: New cloud-native deployment capabilities add containerised deployment options and a managed cloud offering to support enterprise-wide scaling. In addition, the WebFOCUS product upgrades provide users with enhanced authoring and assembly capabilities like filtering, styling, reporting, and app development in a single hub. This helps organisations find new ways to use AI/ML to augment data preparation, content creation, and collaboration. TIBCO data science : TIBCO Data Science adds a range of cloud data sources, along with TIBCO Data Virtualisation integration, Spotfire interoperability, AutoML augmentations, native Spark pipelines, and improvements in collaborative teams’ user experience.

: TIBCO Data Science adds a range of cloud data sources, along with TIBCO Data Virtualisation integration, Spotfire interoperability, AutoML augmentations, native Spark pipelines, and improvements in collaborative teams’ user experience. TIBCO streaming: Continuous analytics provide real-time analytics, including patent-pending Dynamic Learning, available soon, which allows users to continuously learn and readjust predictions based on streaming data in real time. Streaming data connects to any streaming data, including no-code integration with TIBCO Cloud Messaging and TIBCO Data Virtualisation.

“Our state-of-the-art ENDEAVOUR AI platform drives smarter, better, and more effective healthcare in Singapore,” comments Dr. Kee Yuan Ngiam, group chief technology officer, National University Health System. “Operationalisation of AI and ML models is essential for ENDEAVOUR AI to benefit more healthcare providers and their patients. Using TIBCO, we hot-deploy, manage, and govern various models, such as Python, in addition to workflows. We are also very excited to be an early trialist of TIBCO ModelOps. We expect it will accelerate the deployment of safe and effective AI-informed processes in a more scalable, containerised way.”

The full list of announcements made during the TIBCO NOW 2021 Predict track shows TIBCO’s continuing work in creating a comprehensive suite of analytics solutions, empowering users to turn data into insights.

