Sarah Armstrong of Internet Society Foundation

The Internet Society Foundation has launched a new grant programme to advance internet access and connectivity around the world. Known as the BOLT programme, these grants aim to support teams of creatives, technologists, researchers, and social/cultural workers to develop solutions to Internet connectivity, particularly among communities where current technologies are unavailable or inaccessible. US$200,000 (€172,717.00) grants will be awarded to organisations for projects lasting up to 12 months.

“Almost half of the world’s population lacks access to the Internet,” says Sarah Armstrong, executive director of the Internet Society Foundation. “Through these grants, we aim to bolster the development of imaginative, relevant, and sustainable solutions that will promote greater Internet access and connectivity for communities around the world, supporting our vision of an Internet for Everyone.”



The BOLT programme builds on the Internet Society Foundation’s commitment to support innovative solutions to internet connectivity, such as project in Costa Rica that is providing internet connectivity in underserved communities through the use of an Internet Backpack.

BOLT is open for applications between 27th September and 29th October and the grantees will be announced in November. Applying teams must ensure that their lead organisation is a legally registered 501(c)(3) or equivalent.



More information on grant details and the application process can be found at: here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus