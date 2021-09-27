Bill Ko of DZS

DZS, a global provider of broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, announced that Optimus, an importer and distributor of network equipment and security solutions serving Thailand, has become the newest member of the DZS channel partner program.

Optimus clients will now have the option to deploy DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS Fibre LAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.

“We are pleased to have Optimus represent DZS in Thailand, as they have spent the past twenty years building a credible brand and providing broadband access, security and collaboration solutions for the country’s hotels and office/residential MDUs,” says, Bill Ko, executive vice president of sales, Asia, DZS. “From expanding our APAC team to establishing partnerships with companies like Optimus, DZS is committed to investing in the highly strategic APAC region as it leads the world in hyper-connectivity.

Optimus enjoys a superb reputation for ensuring customer rollouts are designed and implemented to the highest standards while offering consulting services with local language and culture fluency, and our fibre solutions will enable them to help their customers leapfrog from copper to next-generation infrastructures that support multi-gigabit services.”

Founded in 2000, Optimus is an importer in Thailand of network equipment and security innovations from around the world and a trusted solution designer for public and private companies in the hospitality, telecommunications, government, enterprise, manufacturing, education and retail industries. As a new elite DZS Channel partner, Optimus is expanding its portfolio of solutions to include DZS fibre access systems like DZS Velocity, which leverages multiple generations of PON and point-to-point Ethernet technologies including 10 gig services, as well as with DZS FibreLAN, a more cost effective, faster, more reliable, more compact, more discrete, more adaptable, longer-lasting, greener and more secure option than legacy copper infrastructures. As a result, Optimus will be able to offer new, enhanced broadband and connectivity services to their clients that exceed current demand, as well as future-proof their clients’ networks.

Mic Sachaphibulkij

“Now is an ideal time for many burgeoning industries in Thailand, from hospitality to manufacturing to smart cities, to upgrade their infrastructures from copper to fibre, which will best position them to meet the demands of highly-connected world featuring IoT, smart cities/manufacturing and demands for higher throughput,” says, Mic Sachaphibulkij, co-founder and CEO of Optimus. “DZS is a provider in the global PON market and a long-trusted brand in Asia, so we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients and partners a wide array of DZS solutions, from DZS Velocity and DZS Helix access solutions to DZS Chronos transport solutions. DZS FibreLAN solutions are of particular interest given that they are already proven to be delivering greater CAPEX and OPEX savings and efficiencies for service providers and enterprises around the world. And the ability to source PON and connected premises solutions from a single vendor makes them easy for us to deploy for our customers.”

DZS FibreLAN technology is being deployed by enterprises in a variety of sectors around the world to deliver hyper-connected experiences for their end-users. This includes the new 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, iconic hotels across the Mediterranean like Club Med Cefalù Sicily and the renowned Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort, hospitality organisations in Malta and more.

For more information regarding DZS FibreLAN solutions, visit here.

