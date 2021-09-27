Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion, an innovator in large enterprise and B2B digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced a five-year deal with Neos Networks, initially signed in September 2020, to provide an end-to-end BSS platform for its UK-wide connectivity business.

Cerillion is implementing a complete solution from lead management through to revenue recognition, utilising the Enterprise Product Catalogue, CRM Plus, Service Manager, Revenue Manager and Business Insights modules from its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite, all deployed in a private cloud.

As part of its separation from parent company SSE Group, and following additional investment from Infracapital, Neos Networks needed to find the right partner to support its BSS needs as it continues to grow rapidly and focuses on servicing its wholesale, large enterprise and public sector customers. After a competitive selection process, Neos Networks chose Cerillion due to its proven track record in complex implementations where Neos Networks will benefit from the best-in-class solution deployment thanks to the pre-integrated and flexible product suite offered by Cerillion.

“As we embark on this key transformation of our business, it is vital we have a trusted partner with a platform that can support not only the products and services we sell today, but also the flexibility and functional headroom to underpin our future growth,” says Chris Akathiotis, CTIO at Neos Networks. “The Cerillion platform allows us to hit the ground running with an out of the box solution and we’ve been pleased with how easy it has been to work with Cerillion so far.”

“We have a long history of supporting customers with their complex B2B services, and we’re delighted to be bringing all that experience and expertise to this major transformation project with Neos Networks, signed in September last year,” comments Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “Following recent successes in our international markets, it is also great to pick up another prestigious client here in the UK, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

