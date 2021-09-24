Vinod Kumar of Subex

Subex, a provider of enabling Digital Trust, announced it has broken new ground by now extending its revenue maximisation capabilities to the network edge. This marks a significant achievement for the company as it will now be able to help telecom operators and subscribers to take actions proactively and prevent fraud faster and accurately by arresting it at the source. This also signifies an important milestone in the company’s 5G roadmap. Towards this, Subex announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company’s patent application no. 11108914.

With this patent, Subex moves revenue maximisation to the edge, thereby setting standards for operators to proactively identify monetisation opportunities. At the same time, it will now move a step closer to detecting and preventing risks such as digital fraud to prevent damage before it happens.

Moving revenue maximisation to the edge marks a significant development for the industry as a whole. As the telecom industry accelerates its journey to 5G and opens new revenue streams from the enterprise domain, mobile edge computing will become imperative for operators to make decisions faster, with enhanced reliability and agility. This has, further, made it mission-critical for operators to move their revenue maximisation efforts closer to their subscribers, to the edge to truly leverage the potential opportunities provided by 5G and prevent any associated risks.

Through this patent, Subex will now be able to help operators:

Enable better and faster decision-making and risk prevention at the source of the problem

Proactively identify monetisation opportunities

Prevent exposures to digital fraud at the user equipment level

Provide seamless customer experience

“The telecom industry has been a key enabler of digitalisation, which has only accelerated as 5G becomes mainstream. 5G revolves around decentralisation of the network, and today, a lot of computing and management happens at the edge. It is now imperative for operators to move decision-making closer to the source, i.e., the end user’s equipment in order to ensure competitive advantage. This patent gives us the ability to reach that edge, and thereby enhances the capabilities and effectiveness of our Business Assurance and Fraud Management product set,” says, Vinod Kumar, managing director and CEO, Subex. “The issuance of this patent is another step in our journey to be the world leader in enabling Digital Trust.”

